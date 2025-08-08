Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.: Terra Balcanica Lists on OTCQB Marketplace

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB10) is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB marketplace under the symbol "TEBAF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol TERA as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UB10. The Company expects that the listing on the OTC will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for critical resource-savvy US investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach.

Aleksandar Miškovic, President and CEO of the Company commented: "This is the right step at the right time. Our listing on OTCQB helps introduce the Company to a massive US audience which will surely play a crucial role at this stage of Terra's corporate development. The US market is indispensable for accessing larger pools of capital and the listing will give millions of US investors easier access to transact TEBAF shares."

The OTCQB venture market is intended for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are current in their financial reporting and undergo annual verification and management certification processes. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

About the Company

Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic and energy metals exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe and northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has a 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Canadian assets comprise a 100% optioned portfolio of uranium-prospective licences at the outskirts of the Athabasca basin: Charlot-Neely Lake, Fontaine Lake, Snowbird, and South Pendleton. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.

"Aleksandar Miškovic"

Aleksandar Miškovic

President and CEO

For the complete information on this news release, please contact Aleksandar Miškovic at amiskovic@terrabresources.com, +1 (514) 796-7577 or visit www.terrabresources.com/en/news .

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of listing on the OTCQB. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to, the state of the equity financing markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.