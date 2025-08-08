Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DM8U | ISIN: US23355L1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 2XT
Tradegate
07.08.25 | 20:47
11,350 Euro
-0,04 % -0,005
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,31011,36015:37
11,31011,36015:37
PR Newswire
08.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DXC Technology Services, LLC: DXC Opens New Office in Buenos Aires, Reinforces Commitment to Growth in Latin America

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the official opening of its new office in Buenos Aires, Argentina, further expanding its footprint in Latin America. Located in Capital Federal, the modern facility is designed to enhance collaboration, support innovation, and accelerate DXC's regional growth strategy.

DXC Opens New Office in Buenos Aires, Reinforces Commitment to Growth in Latin America

DXC has maintained a strong presence in Argentina for decades, supporting clients across key industries such as banking, retail, fast food, manufacturing, and travel and transportation. The new site will serve as a strategic hub for DXC's Go-to-Market teams and leaders from Business Process Services, Cloud, ITO, Applications and Modern Workplace. Additionally, the new office will serve as a customer engagement and delivery hub, enabling DXC to deepen partnerships with regional customers and accelerate project delivery.

"Argentina is home to an exceptionally talented team whose expertise continues to drive innovation and deliver outstanding results. Positioned as a key regional and global hub, Buenos Aires enhances our ability to serve customers across markets with precision, agility and cutting-edge technologies. It stands as a clear reflection of our long-term commitment to excellence." said Ricardo Ferreira, General Manager, DXC Latin America.

According to IDC, Argentina's IT services market is poised for renewed momentum, signaling a broader wave of digital transformation and reinforcing the country's role as an innovation hub in Latin America. DXC's investment in the region, including the opening of a new and expanded presence in Buenos Aires, reflects a long-term commitment to supporting customers and talent in Argentina.

"Our new office in Buenos Aires is more than just a physical space; it is a strategic investment in our people, our clients and our future," said Vanina Zanaboni, DXC Argentina Country Leader. "This expansion reflects one of our core beliefs: delivering excellence in everything we do."

The Buenos Aires opening follows a recent office opening in Farnborough, home to DXC's Aerospace and Defense Hub in the UK, and a new office in Toronto. Together, these investments reflect DXC's commitment to talent, innovation, and customer success.

For more information, visit?www.dxc.com.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology?(NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services.?We're?a?trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront.?Learn more on dxc.com.

Media Contacts: Angelena Abate, Media Relations,?+1-646-234-8060, angelena.abate@dxc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746827/DXC_Technology_Services__LLC_DXC_Opens_New_Office_in_Buenos_Aire.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-opens-new-office-in-buenos-aires-reinforces-commitment-to-growth-in-latin-america-302525238.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.