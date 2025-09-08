Anzeige
Montag, 08.09.2025
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A14SF0 | ISIN: NZMELE0002S7
Frankfurt
08.09.25 | 08:06
2,860 Euro
+2,14 % +0,060
PR Newswire
08.09.2025 23:06 Uhr
59 Leser
DXC Technology Services, LLC: DXC Transforms Meridian Energy's Finance System, Supporting 400,000 Business and Residential Customers

Unified solution improves efficiency across procurement, finance and planning operations to help shape Meridian Energy's future growth

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced the successful implementation of a unified Oracle Fusion?Cloud ERP and EPM system for Meridian Energy, New Zealand's largest renewable energy generator and retailer. Through this collaboration, DXC has led the modernisation of Meridian Energy's legacy systems, delivering operational efficiency, faster financial reporting and structured procurement compliance - with zero disruption.

Meridian Energy was looking to move from an outdated and heavily modified financial system to a solution that would optimise their business processes and provide a one touch experience. The main objective was to unite Meridian's finance teams, improve project planning and modernise procurement processes. Using the unified Oracle SaaS ERP capability, DXC has delivered an integrated solution enhancing project visibility for 200 managers and standardised supplier onboarding and procurement procedures, enforcing a "no purchase order, no payment" policy. Additionally, executive and board-level financial reports and briefing books are now generated within five days, significantly faster than before.

"We're investing in technology to help us stay ahead of the growing demand for electricity, and help our customers reduce their emissions. It's one way we're doing our part to ensure New Zealand has all the advantages of a green economy, fuelled by renewable energy," said Mike Roan, Meridian Energy Chief Executive.

"DXC has successfully delivered a unified SaaS platform which allows us to manage and monitor projects across the business, consolidate data for planning and analysis, and drive automation and productivity. These are critical capabilities for our future."

Responsible for one third of the country's electricity generation through 100% renewable sources - wind, water and sun, Meridian Energy has been supported in its continued growth and evolution by DXC.

"At DXC, we are committed to helping customers maximise the value of their technology investments," said Seelan Nayagam, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, DXC Technology. "By transforming Meridian Energy's legacy systems, our aim is to support their vision to help New Zealand achieve a net-zero carbon future. We look forward to a sustained partnership and creating future opportunities, as Meridian continues to grow."

The world's largest energy companies entrust DXC to manage and modernise mission-critical systems - integrating new digital solutions to produce better outcomes. Our industry and technology experts support energy companies evolve and scale through changing utility business models whilst enhancing productivity, reducing downtime and driving new revenue opportunities.

For more information, visit dxc.com/nz/en/industries/energy-utilities-oil-and-gas

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology?(NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services.?We're?a?trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organisations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimise and modernise their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront.?Learn more on dxc.com.

About Meridian Energy

Meridian Energy is a New Zealand power company that generates electricity through 100% renewable sources - wind, water and sun. Learn more at meridianenergy.co.nz

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767463/DXC_Technology_Services__LLC_DXC_Transforms_Meridian_Energy_s_Fi.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dxc-transforms-meridian-energys-finance-system-supporting-400-000-business-and-residential-customers-302549633.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
