DXC Technology Services, LLC: DXC Ranked a Leader in ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners 2025 Study

DXC is ranked a leader across all categories in the US, AP&J, and Europe.

ISG highlighted DXC's leadership through its joint Center of Excellence with ServiceNow, aimed at accelerating GenAI adoption and driving innovation

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, was recognized by ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, in its Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners 2025 study as a leader across all categories in the US, AP&J, and Europe. The recognition underscores DXC's position as an Elite ServiceNow Ecosystem Partner and highlights its proven ability to deliver measurable ROI, leverage deep industry expertise, and invest in continuous skills development to better serve clients.

"DXC 's global deployment of ServiceNow offers compelling examples of the platform's impact on knowledge leveraged through GenAI-powered automation," said Dr. Tapati Bandopadhyay, Lead ISG Analyst-US. "The company has helped clients leverage ServiceNow to transform enterprise service delivery."

The 2025 ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners study evaluates providers' ability to advise clients on ServiceNow managed services, consulting and implementation services, and innovation. The report highlights DXC's strengths across the three categories:

ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services - With more than 15 years of experience as a leading Elite ServiceNow Ecosystem Partner and over 7,200 implementations, DXC has significant expertise in driving the maximum impact of the Now Platform® for its clients.

ServiceNow Managed Services - DXC's skilled workforce was highlighted for its over 2,000 ServiceNow certifications and commitment to ongoing learning via a ServiceNow-focused training academy.

Innovation on ServiceNow - DXC has established a joint Center of Excellence with ServiceNow to streamline AI adoption, which combines DXC's industry expertise with ServiceNow's AI-based solutions to help clients accelerate their AI journey.

"DXC and ServiceNow continue to help customers accelerate digital transformation and harness the power of AI," said James Taylor, Global General Manager of Enterprise Applications and Offering Leader at DXC. "Our deep industry expertise, combined with ongoing investment in the ServiceNow ecosystem, enables us to deliver high-value AI use cases. This recognition from ISG affirms the strength of our strategy and the real business impact we're creating for enterprises worldwide."

ServiceNow is a leading AI platform for business transformation, connecting people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. DXC and ServiceNow also recently announced a collaboration to deliver advanced AI solutions, including an offering for the insurance industry that integrates AI, data, and workflows to reduce process debt, enhance operational efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction.

The full 2025 ISG's Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners 2025 study can be viewed here. For more information on DXC's Enterprise Applications Services for ServiceNow, click here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. For more information, please visit: www.isg-one.com.

Media Contact: Angelena Abate, Media Relations, +1.646.234.8060, angelena.abate@dxc.com

