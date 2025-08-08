Anzeige
Freitag, 08.08.2025
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
PR Newswire
08.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the below date was as follows:

31 July 2025 £946.38 per Ordinary share.

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,252 shares in LTL.

As at 31 July 2025, LTL shares were valued at £7,110.95 per share, a decrease of 6.1% from the valuation of £7,572.38 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 30 June 2025. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £18.8m to Funds Under Management at LTL of £10.5 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.80%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

08 August 2025


