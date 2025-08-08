Anzeige
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007
Tradegate
08.08.25 | 16:08
97,30 Euro
+0,58 % +0,56
08.08.2025
M... For Modular Construction, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Saint-Gobain:

With nearly 40% of carbon emissions coming from the built environment, the construction industry is building and renovating more and more sustainably. With innovative solutions and new construction methods, we have a whole new vocabulary that this podcast is going to decipher for you!

A modular building is a structure designed to adapt to different uses after construction. Whether this involves using easy-to-assemble prefabricated modules or movable internal walls, the principle is the same: the flexibility to change the distribution of space in a building over time. This achieves a more agile, more practical and, most importantly, more sustainable building.

Listen here M...for Modular Construction, a Saint-Gobain Podcast

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024
More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

