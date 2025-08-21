Saint-Gobain Partners With Good360 and City of Travelers Rest To Provide Aid to South Carolina Families, Including Those Impacted by Hurricane Helene

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Saint-Gobain:

"Welcome Home" kits of household essentials provided to Darlington County Long Term Recovery Group and Homes of Hope to be distributed to families entering new or repaired homes.

Saint-Gobain, through its subsidiary Norton Abrasives, has partnered with Good360, a leading nonprofit dedicated to closing the need gaps, and the City of Travelers Rest, South Carolina to build "welcome home" kits filled with essential home items for 500 families in South Carolina. These kits will be provided by Good360 to two local non-profits. The first, Darlington County Long Term Recovery in Society Hill, South Carolina, will distribute kits to families re-entering new or repaired homes after displacement from Hurricane Helene. The second, Homes of Hope in Greenville, South Carolina, will support local families in need.

As part of its purpose, Making the World a Better Home, the company works through its Saint-Gobain North America Foundation to give back to the communities where it operates and its employees live. As national partners, Saint-Gobain North America and Good360 have teamed up throughout the United States and Canada to provide essentials kits to individuals and families in need.

A member of the Travelers Rest community since 1982, the Norton team in Travelers Rest felt strongly that these kits could make a difference for hurricane relief. With the generous support of the City of Travelers Rest, including space to assemble the kits at Trailblazer Park, nearly 30 Saint-Gobain employees and 10 city hall employees worked over 3 hours to assemble 500 kits with essential items including dish soap, laundry detergent, kitchen towels and more.

"Hurricane Helene was a devastating storm that is still having immense impact on our communities nearly a year after landfall. As a member of the Travelers Rest and greater northwest South Carolina community for over forty years, it is imperative for Saint-Gobain and Norton to give back to our neighbors who have always supported us," said Russell Hunter, Plant Manager at Saint-Gobain's Norton Abrasives Plant in Travelers Rest. "I'd like to thank Good360 for their partnership and vision to fill the need gap for all, the City of Travelers Rest for their support of this important initiative, and Darlington County Long Term Recovery and Homes of Hope for their work to distribute these much-needed home essentials kits."

"We are grateful to Saint-Gobain for including us in this meaningful effort and to be a part of their company's mission of Making the World a Better Home," said Brandy Amidon, Mayor of the City of Travelers Rest. "As a long-time employer in Travelers Rest, they have been great community partners, and we love seeing that vision play out with residents with this initiative."

"Hurricane Helene continues to leave a lasting impact on communities across South Carolina, and Good360 is committed to supporting long-term recovery efforts. Our partnership with Saint-Gobain and the City of Travelers Rest is a powerful example of how we can come together to restore hope and stability for families rebuilding their lives. These 'welcome home' kits are more than just household items-they're a symbol of compassion and resilience. We're proud to work alongside dedicated partners to ensure that no one is left behind in the recovery process," said Cinira Baldi, CEO of Good360.

In addition to today's event, Saint-Gobain has been committed to providing support to those in need after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene and Milton in 2024. This includes an employee donation match campaign, which raised over $30,000 to support Good360's aid efforts. National partners since 2023, Saint-Gobain North America and Good360 have worked to provide essentials kits to many communities, including non-profits serving Little Rock, Arkansas, New Orleans, Louisiana, Akron, Ohio, Mississauga, Ontario and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Good360 and how you could help, please visit www.good360.org. To learn more about Saint-Gobain and the Saint-Gobain North America Foundation, please visit https://www.saint-gobain-northamerica.com/community/foundation.

About Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Saint-Gobain Abrasives offers powerful, precise, user-friendly solutions, which enable customers to cut, shape and finish all materials in the most complex and challenging applications. By working closely with end-users and grinding expert partners, Saint-Gobain Abrasives designs and provides customized solutions to secure the best option for performance, cost and safety. Leveraging its global manufacturing presence, Saint-Gobain Abrasives serves its customers locally through its structured sales operations in over 27 countries, employing over 10,000 people.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain.

