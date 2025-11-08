Anzeige
Freitag, 08.08.2025
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
08.08.25 | 09:09
10,560 Euro
-4,17 % -0,460
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,84011,70018:35
Dow Jones News
08.08.2025 18:21 Uhr
180 Leser
Correction of a release from 09.07.2025 11:08 CET/CEST - 2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of June 30, 2025

DJ Correction of a release from 09.07.2025 11:08 CET/CEST - 2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of June 30, 2025 

2CRSi SA 
Correction of a release from 09.07.2025 11:08 CET/CEST - 2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of 
Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of June 30, 2025   
08-Aug-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
  
 
  
 
Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of June 30, 
2025 
 
  
 
Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the 
Autorité des Marchés Financiers 
 
  
 
  
 
Date     Total Number of Shares Comprising the Total Number of Theoretical   Total Number of Exercisable 
       Share Capital             Voting Rights          Voting Rights1 
 
 
30/06/2025  22 333 098               30 909 423            30 890 170

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, minus the number of shares without voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures high-performance, environmentally responsible computing servers, particularly dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group generated revenue of EUR220 million. 2CRSi now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. The Group has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi 
 
   Jean-Philippe LLOBERA           Seitosei.Actifin 
 
   Director France              Foucauld Charavay 
 
   investors@2crsi.com           Communication financière 
 
   03 68 41 10 70              06 70 83 79 15

foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Shares and voting rights monthly report - June 2025 version corrigée 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   2CRSi SA 
       32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
       67200 Strasbourg 
       France 
Phone:    +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:    investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:   www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:     FR0013341781 
Euronext   AL2SI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2181626 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2181626 08-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2181626&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2025 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
