Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) (OTCQB: MGSTF) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-powered hospitality solutions, is delighted to announce its prominent feature in both the Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine's Technology Issue and Capital Magazine's Spring/Summer 2025 edition, solidifying the Company's position at the forefront of AI innovation in the hospitality sector.

Featured in The CSE's Technology Issue (May 28, 2025)

In this edition of the Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine, Metaguest.AI is showcased among six cutting-edge technology firms leveraging AI and nanotech to transform industries across Canada. The feature includes an in-depth conversation with CEO Tony Comparelli, discussing how Metaguest's proprietary AI framework is being deployed at major hotel brands, enabling personalized, multilingual guest services-from pre-arrival bookings to post-check-out engagement.

Find the link to that article here: https://issuu.com/thecse/docs/canadian_securities_exchange_magazine_june_2025/18

Spotlight in Capital Magazine's Spring/Summer 2025 Issue

Capital Magazine-Ottawa's premier business publication-has included Metaguest.AI in its Spring/Summer 2025 feature titled "METAGUEST: Evolution in Action for the AI Age of Hospitality". The article positions Metaguest as a model of AI-driven evolution for Ottawa's tech ecosystem, emphasizing how the company's multilingual, app-free concierge platform is transforming hotel operations and guest satisfaction across the hospitality industry.

Find the link to that article here: https://issuu.com/gordongroup/docs/capital_mag_spring-summer_2025_-_revised/46

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

Forward-Looking Momentum

Metaguest.AI remains actively engaged with investors to advance its secured loan facility, expand partnership agreements with global hotel brands, and roll out new modules focused on revenue optimization and guest retention. With a rapidly expanding footprint-particularly in markets like New York and South Florida-these media highlights come at a pivotal time in the firm's growth journey.

To learn more, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or contact:

About The Publications

The CSE Magazine's Technology Issue spotlights listed companies on the CSE using AI and other advanced technologies to create transformative impact across industries. Capital Magazine is published twice yearly by the Ottawa Board of Trade and serves as the voice of the Ottawa business community and highlights regional innovation, leadership, and economic growth.

