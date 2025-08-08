DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 08-Aug-2025 / 18:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 08/08/2025 Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 10,700 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 574.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 570.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 572.8037

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,222,789 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,443,723 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 32,779,066. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

8 August 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 8 August 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 572.8037 10,700

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 2400 574.00 10:07:24 00076576449TRLO0 XLON 87 574.00 10:07:24 00076576450TRLO0 XLON 158 574.00 10:07:24 00076576451TRLO0 XLON 10 574.00 10:07:24 00076576452TRLO0 XLON 3 574.00 10:07:26 00076576456TRLO0 XLON 2 574.00 10:07:26 00076576457TRLO0 XLON 2600 574.00 11:22:39 00076578018TRLO0 XLON 1605 574.00 11:22:39 00076578019TRLO0 XLON 635 574.00 11:22:39 00076578020TRLO0 XLON 13 570.00 12:03:24 00076578643TRLO0 XLON 2000 570.00 12:25:27 00076579147TRLO0 XLON 17 570.00 12:45:27 00076579536TRLO0 XLON 1 570.00 12:45:27 00076579537TRLO0 XLON 372 570.00 13:34:27 00076580707TRLO0 XLON 13 570.00 14:12:48 00076581652TRLO0 XLON 17 570.00 14:34:18 00076582508TRLO0 XLON 13 570.00 15:20:36 00076584699TRLO0 XLON 13 570.00 15:53:19 00076586029TRLO0 XLON 212 570.00 16:26:42 00076587177TRLO0 XLON 3 570.00 16:26:44 00076587178TRLO0 XLON 2 570.00 16:27:51 00076587239TRLO0 XLON 1 570.00 16:28:06 00076587279TRLO0 XLON 517 570.00 16:28:19 00076587283TRLO0 XLON 3 570.00 16:29:51 00076587310TRLO0 XLON 2 570.00 16:29:51 00076587312TRLO0 XLON 1 570.00 16:35:02 00076587413TRLO0 XLON

