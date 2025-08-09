Anzeige
Samstag, 09.08.2025
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
WKN: A3D7GE | ISIN: CA10002E1060 | Ticker-Symbol: EKV
Frankfurt
08.08.25 | 08:08
0,018 Euro
+20,69 % +0,003
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.08.2025 00:02 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") (TSXV:BONE) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 by the issue of units at a price of $0.04 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for a period of 3 years from the date of closing, at an exercise price of $0.05 in the first year, and $0.07 in the following two years, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.10 for 10 trading days.

The company will pay a finder's fee to qualified finders who assist in selling the units, in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by TSX Venture Exchange policy and applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital requirements.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.
Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Boron's Public Quotations:

Boron One Holdings Inc
Blake Fallis, General Manager
Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746
info@boronone.com
www.boronone.com

Canada
TSX Venture:BONE
Berlin:EKV
US:SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF
OTC PINK:ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/boron-one-announces-financing-1058597

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
