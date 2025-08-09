Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated July 15, 2025, it has increased and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $820,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 16,400,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Morgan Good Silicon's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The Company is excited to complete and oversubscribe our Offering as it now gives Silicon the necessary use of proceeds to advance near term work in British Columbia at its 100% owned Ptarmigan Silica Project which just last week received its 5-year exploration permits. The proceeds also allow us to fully fund our initial intentions at our Sudbury based Maple Birch Project which hosts an Aggregate Production Permit and to expand our resources to seek marketing and other initiatives to increase liquidity and overall shareholder value."

The Units consist of one common share of the Company and one half of a common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase a common share at an exercise price of $0.055 for a period of 24 months. The terms of the warrants also include an accelerator provision whereby, if the price of the common shares on the CSE closes at $0.15 or higher for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to thirty (30) days from the acceleration trigger.

The Company intends to use the aggregate proceeds of the Offering for advancement and development of the Company's properties, as well as for general working capital purposes. Fees of $13,000 were paid and 260,000 finder's warrants were issued (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain finders in connection with the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one Share for a period of twenty-four months after the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.055 and includes the same accelerator provision.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3000 tonne per year production permit. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the exploration stage and now fully 5-year permitted Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

