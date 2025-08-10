Web3D Consortium Awarded Cesium Ecosystem Grant From Bentley Systems to Enhance OGC 3D Tiles Support in X3D

OGC 3D Tiles Support in X3D

SALINAS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2025 / The Web3D Consortium is excited to announce that it has been awarded a grant from Bentley Systems, Incorporated, via the company's Cesium Ecosystem Grants program. This grant will help advance the support of Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) 3D Tiles in X3D formats to enhance interoperability and streamline the integration of industrial 3D large data sets into various applications.

This collaborative project between Web3D Consortium members expands the open geospatial ecosystem by providing streaming of industrial 3D geospatial datasets within X3D, an open-source ISO Standard, for representing 3D scenes on the web. This fulfills a critical need for X3D and 3D Tiles users, integrating OGC 3D Tiles content with X3D geospatial content.

Bentley's Cesium platform is the leading open platform for software applications designed to unleash the power of 3D geospatial data. Bentley aims to advance the use of open standards, open APIs, and open-source technologies to foster innovation and collaboration in the field. The Cesium Ecosystem Grants program helps the 3D geospatial community address common challenges and opportunities through open-source contributions, game-changing collaborations, and educational advancement. In particular, this grant will support the development of robust OGC 3D Tiles support within X3D, allowing for seamless access to high-quality, geospatially accurate 3D data.

"This grant represents a significant step forward for the Web3D Consortium and the 3D community," said Anita Havele, Executive Director, Web3D Consortium. "By supporting OGC 3D Tiles in X3D, we are opening new avenues for developers to leverage 3D geospatial data in their projects, leading to richer 3D user experiences"

In response, Dr. Andreas Plesch, Earthstruct LLC, said, "Thanks to Bentley's generous commitment to standards-based geospatial technology such as 3D Tiles, I believe we can significantly enhance X3DOM's contribution to the geospatial 3D ecosystem on the Web at large."

Patrick Cozzi, Bentley Systems' chief platform officer, added, "Ecosystem-expanding contributions like 3D Tiles in X3D by Web3D Consortium highlight the value of interoperability. Connecting these open standards empowers developers who are bringing interactive 3D geospatial experiences to the web."

Integrating OGC standards into X3DOM(open-source X3D viewer) will facilitate easier access to a wide range of geospatial datasets and enable more effective sharing and visualization across various platforms.

The Web3D Consortium invites all stakeholders in the geospatial and 3D communities to engage with us on this innovative project. We believe that collaboration will be key to maximizing the impact of this initiative and advancing the use of X3D and 3D Tiles in real-world applications.

About the Web3D Consortium:

The Web3D Consortium is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and promotion of open standards for 3D graphics on the web. Our mission is to enable the creation of interoperable 3D applications that enhance user experience across various industries.

