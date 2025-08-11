

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) have agreed to remit 15% of their revenue from chip sales in China to the U.S. government. The arrangement is part of a broader deal negotiated with the Trump administration to secure export licenses amid tightening trade restrictions, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The reports said that Nvidia will contribute a portion of its earnings from the H20 chip, while AMD will do the same with revenues from its MI308 chip. The agreement reflects growing pressure on U.S. semiconductor firms to align with national trade and security policies while preserving their foothold in key international markets.



The development follows recent remarks by the U.S. President Donald Trump, who warned of imposing a 100% tariff on imported semiconductors and chips unless companies commit to domestic manufacturing. The proposed tariffs have intensified concerns across the tech sector, prompting firms to seek alternative compliance strategies.



