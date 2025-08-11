

(11 August 2025, Hong Kong) Huitongda Network Co., Ltd (9878.HK), a leading industrial internet company in China empowering rural family-owned stores with its digital technology and supply chain capabilities, is pleased to announce a comprehensive AI collaboration agreement with Alibaba Cloud, which was signed on 8 August 2025. Focused on smart retail, member operations, and smart supply chains, the two parties will jointly develop AI+ digital solutions for the rural markets, supporting the intelligent upgrading of rural commerce and related industries.

Wang Jianguo, Chairman of Fivestar Holdings and Huitongda Network, and Liu Weiguang, Senior Vice President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group and President of Public Cloud Business, witnessed the signing ceremony. Sun Chao, Vice President of Huitongda Network and CEO of Huitong Datatech Smart Technology, and Li Hao, Head of Alibaba Public Cloud in Jiangsu and Anhui, signed the agreement on behalf of both parties. Extensive Operating Data + AI to Boost Store Operating Efficiency and Consumer Willingness For a long time, retail stores in rural markets have faced challenges such as low operational efficiency and low accuracy of product recommendations. Large Language Models (LLM), with their powerful data analysis and decision-support capabilities, offer a key solution to these issues. Under the collaboration, the "Qwen" LLM and its AI capabilities will be integrated into Huitongda's business platform, creating an "Small Shop LLM Agent". This digital assistant will automate tasks including customer reception and inquiry handling to boost sales and profits. It is also capable of auto-generating and executing marketing and event plans, and providing improved product recommendations and inventory management, which will greatly improve the intelligent servicing capability of its S2b2c supply chain. In addition, the "Sales Forecast AI Agent", which has integrated Alibaba Cloud's AI capabilities with Huitongda's industry data, will also provide stores with precise procurement and stocking solutions, further improving supply chain efficiency. Leveraging cloud resources and computing power, the two parties will jointly accelerate the digital development of rural markets. Specifically, Alibaba Cloud will provide Huitongda with cloud computing resources and high-performance computing power to support Huitongda's needs in AI model training and inferencing, allowing rapid iteration and transformation of industry models. Meanwhile, the two parties will also seek to deepen collaboration on product distribution and user data analysis, exploring methods such as targeted traffic investment to continuously activate rural markets. The two parties will form a professional collaboration team, with Alibaba Cloud providing solution architects and other professionals to Huitongda, developing new applications based on Alibaba Cloud's full-stack AI products. Empowering approximately 250,000 Member Stores, Serving 300+ Million Consumers As a leader in urban-rural product circulation and rural digital penetration, Huitongda Network now operates a network of 248,000 member stores across 21 provinces, ranking first in scale in the B2B rural market servicing sector. With a growing focus on "AI+SaaS" development, its Service Business revenue reached RMB 610.5 million in 2024. The company was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2022. Alibaba Cloud, the largest public cloud service provider in China and the Asia-Pacific, has developed the globally leading "Qwen" LLM. In the recent Chatbot Arena rankings, a reputable international large model evaluation platform, Alibaba's new Qwen3 ranked third globally among all closed and-open-source models, setting a record for the highest-scoring global open-source model and domestic model to date. This comprehensive "AI+Industry" collaboration, focused on "expanding the blue ocean market", will not only increase both parties' market share and service revenue in sinking markets but also carry profound social significance. In particular, leveraging Huitongda's extensive channel network, the two parties will extend AI capabilities to county-level regions. This not only responds to the national strategies of "Digital China" and "Rural Revitalization" but also narrows the urban-rural digital divide, empowers millions of rural family-owned stores, and enables groups to benefit from technological progress. In will also support "new farmers" and promote the equitable flow of social resources. - End - About Huitongda Network Co., Ltd. Huitongda Network (9878.HK) is a leading industrial internet company dedicated to serving rural family-owned retailers in China's rural markets. Supported by its digital technology and supply chain capabilities, the Group strives to provide member stores with stable and efficient one-stop supply chain solutions, as well as SaaS+ services and merchant solutions for its member stores, channel partners, brand manufacturers, and other stakeholders along the value chain. The comprehensive solutions allow the Group to create a unique digital ecosystem with niche business opportunities. As of December 31, 2024, Huitongda Network has established a retail ecosystem with its 248,000+ member stores in China, covering 21 provinces and municipalities and more than 25,000 villages and towns. The Company was listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) on February 18, 2022. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Huitongda Network Co., Ltd.. For enquiries, please contact: DLK Advisory ???? Telephone: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 pr@dlkadvisory.com 11/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

