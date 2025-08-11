EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A.
Operational and Strategic Highlights
Profitability
Growth
Operational Milestones
Financial Highlights and Progress
Modestas Sudnius, the CEO of Eleving Group
"Looking back at the second quarter of 2025, we once again demonstrated strong operational performance and delivered record results for the first half of the year. During the first six months of 2025, we issued a record-high volume of loans worth EUR 200.1 million, representing a 19.8% increase compared to the EUR 167.0 million during the corresponding period in 2024. A healthy growth in the revenue was also recorded across all product groups. However, the Group's net profitability could have been even better if not for the significant depreciation of the US dollar, which impacted the Group's overall portfolio development in euro terms.
As part of our growth-oriented strategy, we continued working on new product development in the second quarter of 2025 while actively seeking opportunities to maximize the lifetime value of our existing customer base.
We continue to diversify our product offering across the markets. In the first quarter of 2025, we launched installment loan products in the vehicle finance business line, initially targeting our existing customers in Latvia, Estonia, and Romania. The product delivered strong results, with loan issuances up by 19.1% quarter on quarter, reaching EUR 7.0 million in the second quarter of 2025. In the second half of the year, we plan to continue expanding our offering into other markets. Additionally, to support our efforts to maximize the value of our existing clients across all operating markets, we launched a customer retention initiative in the second quarter of 2025. This initiative is designed to strengthen customer loyalty, increase engagement, and enhance lifetime value through targeted offers and improved customer experiences.
We are also pleased with the results of the smartphone financing product launched in the first quarter of 2025 in Uganda. To capitalize on this performance, the product will be scaled up with a more aggressive go-to-market strategy in the second half of 2025 in Uganda. In June, smartphone financing was also introduced in Kenya in a controlled pilot phase. Overall, we see strong market demand, and the initial results have given us confidence to launch more aggressively.
Looking ahead, our priorities will remain focused on driving revenue growth and maintaining profitability across our existing markets. At the same time, we will continue investing in new market entry initiatives to support long-term expansion."
Maris Kreics, the CFO of Eleving Group
"Eleving Group delivered a solid performance in the first six months of 2025, continuing to create value for its shareholders and investors. The Group's adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 45.3 million, marking a 3.6% increase compared to the corresponding reporting period of 2024, while the total net profit amounted to EUR 15.2 million. Yet, due to our operations in emerging markets, the company's results were considerably impacted by the foreign currency fluctuations, particularly due to the volatility of the US dollar.
In May, we received positive news from the international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings. Our Long-Term Issuer Default Rating was improved from "B" with a stable outlook to "B" with a positive outlook. Meanwhile, the rating for Eleving Group's senior secured debt was affirmed at "B". Fitch Ratings noted that if Eleving Group maintains the improvements in capitalization and corporate governance introduced following its IPO in 2024 and successfully refinances its EUR 150 million bond maturing in October 2026, the company's credit rating could be further upgraded.
In June, we made our first dividend payment since the company's IPO and listings on the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard in October 2024. In total, EUR 14.8 million were distributed to the shareholders, amounting to EUR 0.127 per share. The next payment is expected at the end of this year.
As part of our ongoing capital structure management, we have successfully initiated discussions with the institutional investors regarding the refinancing of bonds maturing on 18 October 2026. We are currently evaluating the feasibility of completing the refinancing in the second half of this year, which would offer the existing bondholders an opportunity to exchange their current holdings and enable participation from new investors too.
Looking ahead to the second half of 2025, we will continue to secure and allocate capital in line with our growth plans, while maximizing the long-term value for our investors and shareholders." Full unaudited consolidated report on the 6M period ended on 30 June: https://www.eleving.com/investors/reports
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the Group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,292 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.
Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.
