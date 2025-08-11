Kexing Biopharm Enters Strategic Partnership with IQVIA to Accelerate Global Expansion

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kexing Biopharm (688136.SH) has officially entered into a comprehensive strategic partnership with IQVIA(NYSE:IQV), a global leader in clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. The partnership aims to accelerate the global clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of Kexing's innovative drugs and biosimilars, with a strategic focus on Europe and other regulated international markets.

In recent years, Kexing Biopharm has taken significant steps toward internationalization by building a unique globalization platform that integrates advanced R&D capabilities with agile commercial execution. The company has successfully facilitated the overseas market entry of several high-quality pharmaceutical products. Its in-licensed nab-paclitaxel has already achieved rapid approval and launch in several key jurisdictions. Meanwhile, the company is rapidly advancing its R&D pipeline, focusing on therapeutic areas such as antivirus, antitumor, immunosuppressant, and metabolic diseases.

This partnership leverages IQVIA's deep expertise in global clinical trial design, regulatory strategy, and data-driven insights. By combining Kexing's innovative product pipeline with IQVIA's global operational infrastructure, the two companies aim to enhance trial efficiency, and enable faster access to international markets. The collaboration is expected to significantly strengthen Kexing's global development capabilities and accelerate its transition toward becoming an international biopharmaceutical innovator.

During the signing ceremony, Mr. Brian Mi, President of IQVIA Asia Pacific, highlighted Kexing's rapid progress in overseas commercialization and product innovation, stating that the collaboration would unlock new opportunities for both parties. Mr. Yanqing Zhao, CEO of Kexing Biopharm, emphasized that IQVIA's global clinical data resources, patient insights, and regulatory knowledge will play a critical role in optimizing development strategy, improving success rates, and accelerating global registration timelines.

Kexing Biopharm is an innovative biopharmaceutical enterprise mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of recombinant protein drugs and microecological preparations. Focusing on antiviral therapy and the treatment of tumor, autoimmune, metabolic diseases, degenerative diseases and other therapeutic fields , it is dedicated to building cutting-edge biotechnology platforms for new protein, new antibody, nucleic acid and other drugs. Adhering to the platform driven development model of "innovation+internationalization", It also explores the extensive application of biotechnology in the big health sector. The strategic alliance reflects Kexing Biopharm's long-term commitment to international expansion through scientific rigor, efficient execution, and strong partnerships. Moving forward, Kexing will continue to deepen global collaborations to bring more high-quality Chinese pharmaceutical innovations to patients around the world.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kexing-biopharm-enters-strategic-partnership-with-iqvia-to-accelerate-global-expansion-302526319.html