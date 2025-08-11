Anzeige
Montag, 11.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: 896047 | ISIN: US09058V1035
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2025 13:06 Uhr
48 Leser
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: BioCryst Announces Departure of Dr. Helen Thackray

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that Dr. Helen Thackray, chief research and development officer, will leave the company September 1, 2025 and transition into an advisory role through the end of the year.

Dr. Thackray first joined the company as a member of the board of directors in 2019 and was appointed chief research and development officer in 2021. She was a finalist internal candidate considered by the board of directors in the chief executive officer succession process. Following the recent completion of that process, she has decided to leave the company to pursue another chief executive leadership opportunity.

"I am deeply grateful to Helen for the contributions she has made to BioCryst, including launching a new protein therapeutics platform capability with our novel KLK5 inhibitor, BCX17725 for Netherton syndrome, driving our avoralstat program for diabetic macular edema from discovery into the clinic and bringing our ORLADEYO pediatric program to the brink of market approval. I am excited for her as she seeks her next role as a leader in our industry," said Jon Stonehouse, chief executive officer of BioCryst.

"I applaud the value BioCryst has delivered to individuals living with HAE in the last five years and am proud to have contributed to this with the potential upcoming addition of oral prophylaxis for children with HAE. I am grateful to my colleagues for their partnership and dedication to pursue better options for patients with rare diseases, and I will always count myself as part of the BioCryst family," Thackray said.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, and expectations regarding BioCryst's pipeline. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause BioCryst's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein include: BioCryst's ability to successfully progress its pipeline development plans; ongoing and future preclinical and clinical development of product candidates may take longer than expected and may not have positive results; the outcome of preclinical testing and early clinical trials may not be predictive of the success of later clinical trials, and interim results of a clinical trial do not necessarily predict final results; BioCryst may not be able to enroll the required number of subjects in planned clinical trials of product candidates; BioCryst may not advance human clinical trials with product candidates as expected; the FDA or other applicable regulatory agency may require additional studies beyond the studies planned for products and product candidates, may not provide regulatory clearances which may result in delay of planned clinical trials, may not review regulatory filings on our expected timeline, may impose certain restrictions, warnings, or other requirements on products and product candidates, may impose a clinical hold with respect to product candidates, or may withhold, delay or withdraw market approval for products and product candidates; product candidates, if approved, may not achieve market acceptance; BioCryst's ability to successfully commercialize its products and product candidates; and BioCryst's ability to successfully manage its growth and compete effectively. Please refer to the documents BioCryst files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically BioCryst's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst's projections and forward-looking statements.

BCRXW

Contact:
Investors:
investorrelations@biocryst.com
Media:
media@biocryst.com


