Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Lodestar Metals Corp. (TSXV: LSTR) (OTC Pink: SVTNF) ("Lodestar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm. Atrium will produce a Company Spotlight report based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management to assist the Company in presenting its investment case to potential investors. Atrium will also host a recorded interview with Lodestar's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $4,000 for the services listed above. The services will be provided for a period of up to 4 weeks from engagement.

Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of Lodestar.

ABOUT ATRIUM RESEARCH

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

ABOUT LODESTAR METALS

Lodestar Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing high-potential projects in North America. The Company's flagship asset includes the newly optioned Gold Run Property in Nevada, situated along the prolific Getchell and Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Trends and the Peny Property in the Snow Lake District of Manitoba. Lodestar's strategy focuses on high-impact exploration, strategic acquisitions, and responsible development. For further information, please visit our website at www.lodestarmetals.ca.

