

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Open Text Corp. (OTEX), a software company, on Monday the Board has announced that Mark Barrenechea will transition out of the roles of CEO, Chief Technology Officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board. The company has appointed Executive Vice President, International Sales Officer James McGourlay as Interim Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.



Savinay Berry has been appointed Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately, following service as Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at the company.



McGourlay has spent over 25 years with the company, serving in senior positions across sales, customer operations, IT, technical support, product support, and special projects.



The company appointed Thomas Jenkins was appointed as Executive Chair and Chief Strategy Officer and formed an Executive Committee.



The committee includes Jenkins as Chair, Paul Duggan as President & Chief Customer Officer, Todd Cione as President, Worldwide Sales, Cosmin Balota as Interim CFO & Chief Accounting Officer, and Michael Acedo as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary.



The Board has established a CEO Search Committee, made up of independent directors David Fraser, Bob Hau, Goldy Hyder, and Kristen Ludgate, and will engage a leading executive search firm to help identify the company's next CEO.



In the pre-market trading, Open Text is 0.81% higher at $31.16 on the Nasdaq.



