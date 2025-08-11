Anzeige
Montag, 11.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: A1W7CM | ISIN: FR0004188670 | Ticker-Symbol: 1T9
Frankfurt
11.08.25 | 08:08
16,300 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2025 14:50 Uhr
119 Leser
Tarkett Home, Versatrim Partner to Streamline Inventory With Made-to-Order Stocking Solution

Tarkett Home has revamped its inventory and fulfillment operations through a strategic collaboration with Versatrim.

HENDERSON, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / Tarkett Home, a global leader in innovative and sustainable flooring, has revamped its inventory and fulfillment operations through a strategic collaboration with Versatrim, North America's leading manufacturer of custom-coordinated floor moldings and trims.

Tarkett Home & Versatrim Logos

Tarkett Home & Versatrim Logos
Logos for the Tarkett Home and Versatrim companies

Together, the companies implemented a made-to-order stocking solution that has reduced inventory waste, improved operational efficiency and boosted customer satisfaction.

Faced with increasing challenges in managing a broad range of trim SKUs and shifting market demand, Tarkett Home shifted from a traditional pre-order inventory model to a demand-driven strategy using Versatrim's stocking program. The transition streamlined warehouse operations and eliminated excess inventory.

"Versatrim's made-to-order stocking solution has completely transformed how we operate," said Katie Szabo, director of product management - hard surfaces at Tarkett Home. "Not only have we reduced our inventory space by 100%, but we've also minimized waste and improved our overall operational efficiency."

Key results include:

Total elimination of inventory storage needs - reduced approximately 14,000 trim pieces to zero

Faster order fulfillment through just-in-time production and delivery

Lower operational costs and better resource utilization

Scalable growth without inventory constraints

Using Versatrim's Coordinating Molding Program, Tarkett Home now tailors trim production to customer needs, avoiding overstock and ensuring accurate fulfillment. The partnership highlights how adaptive supply chain solutions can unlock efficiency across the flooring industry.

"We are honored to partner with Tarkett Home in delivering a flexible, customer-first solution that drives real operational value," said Keith Medick, president and CEO of Versatrim. "This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, service and supporting the success of our partners."

Versatrim manufactures a broad range of floor moldings, stair solutions, installation hardware and accessories. As part of its new guarantee, if an order does not ship on time, the next order ships free. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information about Versatrim, visit www.versatrim.com or call 1-866-200-8132.

Media contacts
Allison Bromwell, Marketing Director, Tarkett Home
Email: Allison.Bromwell@tarkett.com

Kimberly Blanton, Marketing Director, Versatrim
Email: Kimberly.Blanton@versatrim.com

About Tarkett Home
With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a global leader in sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions. The company reported revenue of €3.3 billion in 2024 and employs nearly 12,000 people across 35 production sites, 24 R&D centers and eight recycling centers. Serving customers in more than 100 countries, Tarkett is committed to circular economy principles and its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach.

About Versatrim
Founded in 1998, Versatrim is an award-winning flooring manufacturer based near Raleigh, North Carolina. The company offers a full line of custom-coordinated floor moldings and trims for laminate and vinyl flooring. Its offerings also include flexible moldings, stair solutions, and installation accessories. Versatrim is recognized for its innovative solutions and ability to match the most popular flooring colors in the industry.

Contact Information

Kimberly Blanton
Marketing Director
kimberly.blanton@versatrim.com

Allison Bromwell
Marketing Director - Tarkett Home
allison.bromwell@tarkett.com

