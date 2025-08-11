WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded PIV-I Credentialing Contract for the U.S. Department of Education

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY) an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, today announced a new Identity & Access Management contract in support of the U.S. Department of Education. Commencing August 1, 2025, until July 31, 2031. Using a strategic partner, WidePoint will provide PIV-I credentials for logical access to authenticate to networks or applications. WidePoint's PIV-I credentials provide the capability for digital signing and encryption of emails as well as the ability to use the Smart-Card for physical access.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "WidePoint continues to execute our strategy of developing opportunities with innovative and industry-leading partners. We are honored to be trusted by both our strategic partner and the U.S. Department of Education, and are excited to be developing opportunities in defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health."

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, stated: "WidePoint is proud that our credentialing solutions will be protecting the U.S. Department of Education. This contract underscores the preference for our secure identity solutions by government leaders devoted to education. Providing security to K-12 schools remains an important goal and working with the Department of Education now provides another viable path for us to expand our reach within this vertical."

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

