Andersen Consulting expands its strategy and transformation capabilities with the addition of new member Endeavor Management, a management consultancy with a six-decade legacy of helping complex organizations align, transform, and grow.

Endeavor Management and its full-service embedded advertising agency, RTRN Strategy, have earned a national reputation for activating change where it matters most: at the intersection of brand, culture, and operations. With particular depth in the healthcare and energy sectors, the firm brings specialized experience helping organizations navigate high-stakes transformation in highly regulated and rapidly evolving environments. Endeavor's expertise in enterprise transformation, brand alignment, and growth strategy further strengthens Andersen Consulting's ability to deliver end-to-end consulting solutions that are insight-driven, execution-focused, and globally scalable. Endeavor Management will begin its transition to the Andersen Consulting brand in the coming months.

"Joining Andersen Consulting is a catalytic move for us," said Bill Nash, founder of Endeavor Management. "We bring a battle-tested methodology for aligning strategy with performance. Now, backed by Andersen's global reach and multidisciplinary depth, we're positioned to lead in an era where transformation is not optional-it's existential."

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen added, "Endeavor's expertise in business transformation and strategy perfectly complements our organization's capabilities. Their addition reflects our commitment to enhancing our platform and expanding our reach, providing clients with an unparalleled suite of global seamless, multidimensional solutions."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

