Montag, 11.08.2025
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
ACCESS Newswire
11.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corp. Community Golf Event Raised Over $3 Million for Southwest Michigan Youth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2025 / On Aug. 3rd and 4th, hundreds of golfers traveled to Benton Harbor, Mich. from across the U.S. and multiple international locations to participate in the 22nd Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event. The event raised more than $3.2 million for Berrien County youth organizations this year.

The event was hosted at multiple Southwest Michigan golf courses (Harbor Shores, Point 'o Woods, Hawkshead, Orchard Hills, Chikaming and the Dunes Club), and 884 golfers participated across both days, a record number for the event. In addition to golf, attendees were able to attend a Fireside Chat with PGA Tour Champions golfer Justin Leonard and former Detroit Lion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, as well as a silent auction.

"For more than two decades, the Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event has brought hundreds of people to our community, and more importantly, profoundly impacted the lives of thousands of youth in our area," said Pam Klyn, president of Whirlpool Foundation. "Thanks to the incredible support of our volunteers, participants, and the generous donations from our sponsors, this event serves as the single largest fundraiser for vital youth organizations, enabling them to provide essential services and foster a brighter future for the young people of Berrien County. We believe that investing in our youth is an investment in the future of our entire community."

In the twenty-two years of the event, more than $37 million has been raised for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan, First Tee of Benton Harbor, and the local public school foundations of Benton Harbor, Lakeshore and St. Joseph. The event positively impacts 10,000 youth in Southwest Michigan each year.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As theonly major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/whirlpool-corp.-community-golf-event-raised-over-3-million-for-southwe-1058937

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
