Bullet Blockchain, Inc.: Bullet Blockchain and Tangem Partner to Expand Crypto Access and Security

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullet Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: BULT) ("Bullet Blockchain" or the "Company"), the only U.S. company holding foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs and one of only three publicly traded Bitcoin ATM network owner/operators, today announced a partnership with Tangem, a pioneer in secure hardware wallets for cryptocurrencies. This strategic collaboration aims to bring cryptocurrency trading and other exclusive services to Tangem users, marking a significant step forward in the accessibility and security of digital assets.

Tangem's Innovative Hardware Wallets

Tangem's core product is state-of-the-art hardware wallets that offer a secure and user-friendly way to store and manage cryptocurrencies. Utilizing Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, Tangem Cards allow users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies with their private keys stored offline and protected from cyber threats. The cards support over 16,000 cryptocurrencies across more than 85 blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and many more, making them a versatile solution for digital asset management.

Tangem's wallets are designed with a tamper-proof chip certified to the Common Criteria EAL6+ standard, providing best-in-class security. The seedless wallet design eliminates the need for traditional recovery phrases, simplifying the user experience while maintaining robust protection. With a 25-year warranty and durability against extreme conditions, Tangem Cards are built to last, offering users peace of mind for long-term cryptocurrency storage.



Earlier in 2024, Tangem entered the billion-dollar wearables market with the Tangem Ring, a U.S.-patented blockchain smart ring that offers secure self-custody and daily transaction capabilities.

Distribution Agreement Details

Under the terms of this agreement, Bullet Blockchain will distribute Tangem Cards to its customers, enabling them to access a wide range of cryptocurrencies and decentralized applications (dApps) with enhanced security. This distribution agreement leverages Bullet Blockchain's extensive network and Tangem's innovative technology to provide users with a secure and convenient way to engage with the cryptocurrency market.

Bullet Blockchain's Leadership in Bitcoin ATM Technology

Bullet Blockchain holds foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs, including U.S. Patent No. 9,135,787 and U.S. Patent No. 10,332,205, which are critical to the operation of Bitcoin ATMs across North America.

As previously announced, Bullet Blockchain acquired First Bitcoin Capital LLC, gaining ownership of an intellectual property portfolio that includes two Bitcoin ATM patents. By virtue of its subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, Bullet Blockchain holds the exclusive rights to U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 ("Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system integrating enrollment protocol and method of using the same") and US10332205B1 ("Bitcoin kiosk/ATM device and system and method of using the same"), which are critical to the operation of Bitcoin ATMs across North America. As one of only three publicly traded Bitcoin ATM network owner/operators in the U.S., Bullet Blockchain's licensed Bitcoin ATM network is rapidly growing, with a recent acquisition of Bitcoin ATMs operation in South Florida, establishing its presence in multiple states. Bullet Bitcoin ATM network of 200+ ATMs and growing, enables users to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies using cash, debit, or credit cards, providing a seamless bridge between fiat and digital currencies.

The company's Bitcoin ATM network is designed to ensure secure and efficient transactions, leveraging its patented technology to enhance consumer protection and transaction reliability. With a focus on expanding its footprint, Bullet Blockchain is poised to lead the cryptocurrency payment ecosystem, particularly in high-demand regions like California, Texas, and Florida.

Cryptocurrency Market Trends

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin prices have recently surged to new all-time highs, driven by increasing institutional adoption and mainstream acceptance. With over 500 million cryptocurrency users worldwide, the industry is experiencing unprecedented growth. Secure and accessible solutions like Tangem Cards are critical to meeting the needs of this expanding user base, ensuring that individuals can safely participate in the digital economy.

The partnership aligns with the broader trend of cryptocurrency adoption, as businesses and consumers increasingly recognize the value of decentralized digital assets. By combining Bullet Blockchain's patented ATM technology with Tangem's secure wallets, this collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Integration with Silo Technologies

To further enhance its operational efficiency, Bullet Blockchain is integrating Silo Technologies' advanced supply chain management solutions. Silo Technologies, a San Francisco-based fintech platform, provides real-time visibility and control over inventory, logistics, and financial transactions. Its cloud-based software automates workflows for buying, selling, freight, accounting, and more, enabling businesses to make informed decisions that drive growth and profitability.

Executive Perspective

Simon Rubin of Bullet Blockchain Inc., stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Tangem to bring our patented Bitcoin ATM technology and secure hardware wallets to a wider audience. This collaboration will not only enhance the accessibility of cryptocurrencies but also ensure that our customers can trade and store their digital assets with the highest level of security."

About Tangem

Tangem, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is a leading provider of secure hardware wallets for cryptocurrencies. With a global presence spanning over 170 countries and more than 4 million cards issued, Tangem has established itself as a pioneer in making cryptocurrency management accessible and secure for millions of users.

About Bullet Blockchain

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bullet Blockchain Inc. - common stock is publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BULT) - is a diversified software development and BaaS company, specializing in blockchain technologies and Web 3.0, and though its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, the owner and licensor of two Bitcoin ATM patents. Bullet Blockchain's Bitcoin ATMs are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside. Bullet Blockchain is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing the shareholders' value.

Bullet Blockchain is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital and blockchain-related platforms through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to rapid growth and increasing the shareholders' value.

