Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
WKN: A3C5RW | ISIN: SE0016609846 | Ticker-Symbol: 87I
Frankfurt
11.08.25 | 08:11
2,205 Euro
+1,61 % +0,035
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLAT CAPITAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLAT CAPITAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1652,21519:02
11.08.2025 16:45 Uhr
Flat Capital AB: Flat invests 10 MSEK in the AI company Pieces

Flat Capital AB (publ) ("Flat") invests approx. 10 MSEK in the AI company Pieces (the "Company") in connection with the company's latest capital raising. Pieces is an AI tool for developers with the goal of giving the user's computer its own memory by capturing, structuring and linking all relevant work context, such as code, documents and chats, to build and manage both real-time and long-term memory. Among the company's prominent investors is Drive Capital, a US VC fund run by Chris Olsen, former partner at Sequoia.

Since its founding in 2020 by CEO Tsavo Knott, Mack Myers, and Mark Widman, Pieces has targeted developers of all levels who want to increase productivity and automatically capture important context in their work.

For further information on Pieces and their press release, please visit: https://pieces.app/news/flat-capital-investment

For further information, please contact:
Hanna Andreen, VD, hw@flatcapital.com, +46 (0) 73 353 44 66

Certified Adviser:
Flat Capitals Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 (0) 8 604 22 55

About Flat Capital:
Flat Capital is an investment company that focuses on companies with prominent entrepreneurs in leadership positions and primarily makes investments through its network of world-class investors and entrepreneurs. The company was founded in 2013 by entrepreneurs Nina and Sebastian Siemiatkowski (founders and CEO of Milkywire and Klarna, respectively). Flat aims to contribute to long-term and successful company building and has a flexible investment mandate. Portfolio companies include OpenAI, Klarna, Perplexity, SpaceX and ElevenLabs. More information is available at www.flatcapital.com/en/

