Montag, 11.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Dow Jones News
11.08.2025 18:27 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Aug-2025 / 16:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
11 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  11 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         51,222 
 
Highest price paid per share:            143.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             141.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    142.3599p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,536,797 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,536,797) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      142.3599p                        51,222

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
195             142.80          08:10:07         00348729142TRLO1     XLON 
 
329             142.80          08:10:07         00348729143TRLO1     XLON 
 
551             142.00          08:33:51         00348735207TRLO1     XLON 
 
368             142.00          08:47:07         00348738930TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             142.00          08:47:07         00348738931TRLO1     XLON 
 
419             141.80          08:47:13         00348738970TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             141.80          08:47:13         00348738971TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             141.60          08:59:40         00348745319TRLO1     XLON 
 
226             142.20          09:00:01         00348745517TRLO1     XLON 
 
3172             142.20          09:00:01         00348745518TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             142.20          09:03:39         00348747247TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             142.00          09:03:53         00348747323TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             141.80          09:05:24         00348748661TRLO1     XLON 
 
3030             142.20          09:06:31         00348750652TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             141.80          09:06:33         00348750700TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             141.60          09:11:54         00348755132TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             141.40          09:59:52         00348783153TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             141.40          10:02:06         00348784403TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             141.40          10:03:02         00348784921TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             141.60          10:05:48         00348786446TRLO1     XLON 
 
355             141.60          10:05:48         00348786447TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              141.80          10:15:12         00348792177TRLO1     XLON 
 
570             141.80          10:15:12         00348792178TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             141.60          10:28:06         00348804717TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              141.40          10:59:32         00348820236TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             141.40          10:59:32         00348820237TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              141.60          11:02:11         00348820345TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             141.60          11:02:42         00348820375TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             141.20          11:05:01         00348820483TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             141.40          11:27:02         00348821354TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             141.20          11:27:02         00348821355TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             141.20          11:31:12         00348821614TRLO1     XLON 
 
231             141.20          11:31:12         00348821615TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             141.80          11:44:36         00348822150TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             141.80          11:44:36         00348822151TRLO1     XLON 
 
181             141.80          11:44:39         00348822153TRLO1     XLON 
 
254             141.60          11:45:55         00348822180TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              141.60          11:45:55         00348822181TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              141.60          11:45:55         00348822182TRLO1     XLON 
 
247             141.80          12:02:15         00348822778TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              141.80          12:02:15         00348822779TRLO1     XLON 
 
152             141.60          12:06:52         00348822896TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             141.60          12:06:52         00348822897TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              141.60          12:06:52         00348822898TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             141.40          12:16:53         00348823116TRLO1     XLON 
 
1066             141.40          12:17:00         00348823119TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             141.20          12:17:09         00348823121TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             141.40          12:17:36         00348823127TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             141.00          12:40:50         00348823874TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             141.20          13:16:27         00348825228TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             141.00          13:17:05         00348825258TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             141.00          13:17:57         00348825281TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             141.00          13:40:46         00348825899TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             141.40          14:12:24         00348826595TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             141.40          14:21:03         00348826911TRLO1     XLON 
 
548             141.40          14:23:50         00348827008TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              141.80          14:42:49         00348827676TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             142.00          14:44:00         00348827810TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              142.20          14:47:00         00348827948TRLO1     XLON 
 
1101             142.20          14:53:02         00348828248TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             143.40          15:23:54         00348829449TRLO1     XLON 
 
700             143.00          15:38:22         00348830208TRLO1     XLON 
 
1062             143.00          16:09:23         00348832380TRLO1     XLON 
 
531             143.00          16:09:23         00348832381TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             143.00          16:09:23         00348832382TRLO1     XLON 
 
2169             142.80          16:09:23         00348832383TRLO1     XLON 
 
1599             143.00          16:09:23         00348832384TRLO1     XLON 
 
1599             143.00          16:09:23         00348832385TRLO1     XLON 
 
1599             143.00          16:09:23         00348832386TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             143.60          16:09:43         00348832400TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2025 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

461             143.60          16:09:43         00348832401TRLO1     XLON 
 
358             143.60          16:09:43         00348832402TRLO1     XLON 
 
1091             143.60          16:15:28         00348832821TRLO1     XLON 
 
1099             143.60          16:15:28         00348832822TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             143.60          16:16:14         00348832878TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             143.60          16:16:14         00348832879TRLO1     XLON 
 
1049             143.40          16:16:14         00348832880TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              143.20          16:16:52         00348832920TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             143.80          16:17:41         00348832951TRLO1     XLON 
 
1145             143.60          16:17:41         00348832952TRLO1     XLON 
 
1145             143.40          16:17:49         00348832953TRLO1     XLON 
 
1070             143.20          16:18:00         00348832960TRLO1     XLON 
 
1263             143.40          16:18:02         00348832964TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             143.40          16:18:02         00348832965TRLO1     XLON 
 
1122             143.20          16:18:59         00348833020TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398536 
EQS News ID:  2182354 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2182354&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2025 11:52 ET (15:52 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
