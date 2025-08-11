

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supermicro, Inc. (SMCI) has expanded its NVIDIA Blackwell system portfolio with the launch of two new front I/O systems, a 4U DLC-2 liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B200 system now ready for volume shipment and an 8U air-cooled version.



These solutions are designed for large-scale AI training and cloud inference workloads, streamlining deployment, management, and maintenance of AI infrastructure. They are also built to support future NVIDIA HGX B300 platforms, offering improved thermal efficiency, higher compute density, simplified cabling, and lower operational expenses.



The DLC-2 liquid-cooling architecture offers up to 40% power savings, 40% reduced water usage, and 98% system heat capture while enabling quieter operations. Supermicro now provides one of the widest NVIDIA HGX B200 solution ranges, with options for both front and rear I/O, allowing customizable configurations in CPUs, memory, networking, storage, and cooling.



The new systems incorporate eight 400G NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NICs and two NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs positioned at the front for cold aisle access, supporting both NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand and Spectrum-X Ethernet platforms. The design enhances cable management, scalability, and serviceability in high-performance AI data centers.



Upgrades include 32 DIMM slots for up to 8TB of DDR5 RDIMM memory, eliminating CPU-GPU bottlenecks and boosting multi-job efficiency. Both the 4U liquid-cooled and 8U air-cooled systems are optimized for NVIDIA HGX B200 8-GPU setups, each with 1.4TB total HBM3e GPU memory and 5th Gen NVLink at 1.8TB/s. The liquid-cooled model targets high-density AI factories, while the air-cooled version offers a compact option for facilities without liquid-cooling infrastructure.



CEO Charles Liang said the new DLC-2 liquid-cooled system enhances power savings and accelerates AI factory deployment, with Supermicro's Building Block architecture enabling rapid customization to meet varied customer needs.



NVIDIA's Kaustubh Sanghani noted that the new front I/O B200 systems, based on Blackwell architecture, allow enterprises to scale AI faster while delivering efficiency and operational excellence.



SMCI currently trades at $46 or 3.14% higher on the NasdaqGS.



