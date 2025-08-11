Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 11 août/August 2025) - The common shares of Goldcana Resources Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Goldcana Resources Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty, in the Triple F Gold Project, which consists of eight mineral claims covering approximately 851 acres located in the Nicola and Vernon Mining Divisions, British Columbia approximately 28 kilometres northwest of Kelowna.

Les actions ordinaires de Goldcana Resources Inc. ont été approuvées pour être cotées à la CSE.

Les documents de cotation et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Goldcana Resources Inc. est engagée dans l'identification, l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés minérales. La société détient l'option exclusive d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 %, sous réserve d'une redevance de 3 % sur les retours de fonderie nets, dans le projet Triple F Gold, qui comprend huit concessions minières couvrant environ 851 acres situées dans les divisions minières de Nicola et Vernon, en Colombie-Britannique, à environ 28 kilomètres au nord-ouest de Kelowna.

Issuer/Émetteur: Goldcana Resources Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GC NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent: No/Non Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 11 018 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 6 300 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 38076V 10 0 ISIN: CA38076V 10 0 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 13 août/August 2025 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 avril/April Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Endeavor Trust Corporation



The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GC. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

