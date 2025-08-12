Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Desert Gold: Zahlen untermauern das Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855211 | ISIN: JP3409000001 | Ticker-Symbol: RL2
Frankfurt
11.08.25 | 09:07
34,200 Euro
-0,58 % -0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,40035,40011.08.
34,80035,40011.08.
PR Newswire
12.08.2025 05:18 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Statement on Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd.

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management, L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together have a more than 3% ownership stake in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. ("Sumitomo Realty" or the "Company"), making Elliott one of the Company's largest shareholders, note last week's announcement from the Company.

Elliot logo

We believe the Company's "Policy on Utilizing Fixed Assets and Leveraging Strategic Shareholdings" lacks both ambition and urgency. This policy falls short in achieving capital efficiency, enhancing shareholder returns and reducing cross shareholdings. As a result, the Company's valuation continues to suffer.

The Company's asset sale target of ¥200 billion represents just a small fraction of Sumitomo Realty's total leasing portfolio and may not be completed until the 2030s. Similarly, the Company's 10-year timeframe to divest ¥400 billion of its portfolio of strategic shareholdings is far too long. Cross shareholdings remain an immediate concern and, in our view, are a key reason for the Company's low shareholder approval at this year's AGM.

Sumitomo Realty must expand its ambitions and accelerate the implementation of its envisioned policy. This would unlock capital for higher-return growth projects and increased shareholder returns, helping to address the Company's persistent undervaluation.

We will continue to work constructively with Sumitomo Realty's management team and engage with other shareholders to address these issues and raise the Company's corporate value.

About Elliott
Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $72.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts:

London
Alice Best
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
T: +44 203 009 1715
abest@elliottadvisors.co.uk

Tokyo
Brett Wallbutton
Ashton Consulting
T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220
b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2705826/Elliott_WhiteText_GreenBackground_ID_facf9659ef5c_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elliott-statement-on-sumitomo-realty--development-co-ltd-302527124.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.