Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Announces August 2025 Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) today announced that on August 10, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 75,850 shares of its common stock and granted an aggregate of 53,400 restricted stock unit ("RSU") awards to 27 new non-executive employees, in each case, under the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the "2021 Inducement Plan"). The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with Crinetics in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2021 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for granting equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Crinetics, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals' entering into employment with Crinetics, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price of $26.85 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Crinetics' common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 8, 2025. The shares subject to the stock options will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the shares vesting in a series of 36 successive equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to each employee's continued employment with Crinetics on such vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over four years in equal annual installments beginning on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, also subject to each employee's continued employment with Crinetics on such vesting dates. The stock option and RSU awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2021 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable stock option award agreement or RSU award agreement covering the respective grant.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Crinetics' lead development candidate, PALSONIFY (paltusotine), is the first investigational once-daily, oral, selective somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) nonpeptide agonist that is in clinical development for acromegaly. Paltusotine is also in clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Atumelnant is currently in development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia and ACTH-dependent Cushing's syndrome. All of the company's drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule, new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts, including additional discovery programs addressing a variety of endocrine conditions such as hyperparathyroidism, polycystic kidney disease, Graves' disease (including thyroid eye disease), diabetes, obesity and GPCR-targeted oncology indications.

Investors:
Gayathri Diwakar
Head of Investor Relations
gdiwakar@crinetics.com
(858) 345-6340

Media:
Natalie Badillo
Head of Corporate Communications
nbadillo@crinetics.com
(858) 450-6464


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.