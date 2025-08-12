Barranco Gold Mining Corp: Barranco Gold Expands Ontario Land Package With Acquisition Of 16 Mining Claims In Reserve Island Area

CSE: BAR

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 16 strategically located mineral claims in the Reserve Island area of Ontario. The claims were acquired from Sprout Capital Corp. and expand the Company's land position in a region with a history of mining activity and strong exploration potential

The acquired claims are registered under the following MLAS numbers:

52B14F326, 52B14F327, 52B14F328, 52B14F329, 52B14F345, 52B14F346, 52B14F347,

52B14F348, 52B14F349, 52B14F365, 52B14F366, 52B14F367, 52B14F368, 52B14F369,

52B14F387, 52B14F388.

The Reserve Island area is located in northwestern Ontario, one of Canada's most active exploration regions, known for its high-grade gold and base metal occurrences. With this acquisition, Barranco secures a significant land position that complements its existing project portfolio and offers potential synergies with nearby exploration targets.

"The acquisition of these claims is a strategic step in strengthening our exploration portfolio in Ontario. We look forward to further evaluating this new land package and planning the next steps for future work," said Reno Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer of Barranco Gold Mining Corp.

Next Steps

The Company plans to conduct detailed mapping of the claims, review historical data, and evaluate options for initial exploration and sampling programs in the coming months. Further updates will be provided as plans progress.

