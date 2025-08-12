Anzeige
WKN: A2QN57 | ISIN: CA06833H1029 | Ticker-Symbol: 314
Tradegate
12.08.25 | 10:07
1,630 Euro
-0,61 % -0,010
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
12.08.2025 00:06 Uhr
16 Leser
Barranco Gold Mining Corp: Barranco Gold Expands Ontario Land Package With Acquisition Of 16 Mining Claims In Reserve Island Area

CSE: BAR
FWB: 314

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 16 strategically located mineral claims in the Reserve Island area of Ontario. The claims were acquired from Sprout Capital Corp. and expand the Company's land position in a region with a history of mining activity and strong exploration potential

The acquired claims are registered under the following MLAS numbers:

52B14F326, 52B14F327, 52B14F328, 52B14F329, 52B14F345, 52B14F346, 52B14F347,
52B14F348, 52B14F349, 52B14F365, 52B14F366, 52B14F367, 52B14F368, 52B14F369,
52B14F387, 52B14F388.

The Reserve Island area is located in northwestern Ontario, one of Canada's most active exploration regions, known for its high-grade gold and base metal occurrences. With this acquisition, Barranco secures a significant land position that complements its existing project portfolio and offers potential synergies with nearby exploration targets.

"The acquisition of these claims is a strategic step in strengthening our exploration portfolio in Ontario. We look forward to further evaluating this new land package and planning the next steps for future work," said Reno Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer of Barranco Gold Mining Corp.

Next Steps
The Company plans to conduct detailed mapping of the claims, review historical data, and evaluate options for initial exploration and sampling programs in the coming months. Further updates will be provided as plans progress.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statement:
This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward- looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE Barranco Gold Mining Corp

© 2025 PR Newswire
