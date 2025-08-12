DJ ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today announces its unaudited results for the six and twelve months ended 30 June 2025.

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, commented:

"Grit's performance reflects persistent macroeconomic headwinds, particularly policy changes in the United States that have triggered capital outflows from emerging markets. These shifts have tightened liquidity conditions and disrupted demand-supply dynamics across the continent, prompting a widespread reassessment of real estate valuations and exerting downward pressure on distributable earnings.

Investor sentiment remained cautious, with subdued appetite widening bid-ask spreads and delaying the Group's asset recycling programme. Elevated finance costs further constrained free cash flow, contributing to covenant-related liquidity pressures.

Despite these headwinds, Grit remains focused on repositioning the portfolio toward more defensive, higher-yielding asset classes such as diplomatic housing, data centres, light industrial and logistics, and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) infrastructure, supported by strong tenant demand and long-term sovereign-grade leases.

The Group continues to deliver against key performance indicators within its control by actively mitigating exogenous factors to support long-term sustainability, while acknowledging the impact of valuation pressures and constrained distributable earnings in the short term.

It is especially encouraging to note that several initiatives introduced in prior reporting periods are increasingly delivering tangible results. These include a reduction in administration expenses, the maintenance of a long lease profile, strong contractual rental collections and increased portfolio occupancy.

Looking ahead, our diversified footprint - both geographically and across asset classes - continues to position the portfolio defensively, with a substantial portion of income secured through long-term hard currency leases. This solid foundation enables Grit to provide a degree of income stability in an otherwise volatile capital environment, while addressing balance sheet constraints through disciplined capital recycling and asset management initiatives."

Financial and Portfolio highlights

Six months Six months Twelve months Twelve months ended ended ended ended Increase/ Increase/ Decrease Decrease 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Property portfolio net operating USUSD29.1m USUSD31.3m -7.1% USUSD64.2m USUSD63.5m +1.1% income (proportionate8) EPRA cost ratio (including 17.0% 12.7% +4.3% 15.6% 13.3% +2.3% associates) 2 Net finance costs USUSD29.9m USUSD27.1m +10.3% USUSD59.8m USUSD48.7m +22.8% Weighted cost of debt 9.3% 9.4% -0.1% 9.4% 10.0% -0.6% Revenue earned from multinational 84.7% 85.4% -0.7% 84.7% 85.4% -0.7% tenants6 Income produced in hard currency7 91.7% 94.3% -2.6% 91.7% 94.3% -2.6% As at 30 June 2025 As at 30 June 2024 Increase/ Decrease EPRA NRV per share1 USUSD48.4cps USUSD57.9cps -USUSD9.5cps IFRS NAV per share USUSD35.5cps USUSD43.9cps -USUSD8.4cps Total Income Producing Assets3 USUSD988.8m USUSD971.2m +USUSD17.6m Contractual rental collected 91.3% 91.1% +0.2% WALE4 4.6 years 5.2 years -0.6 years EPRA portfolio occupancy rate5 92.0% 89.8% +2.2% Grit proportionately owned lettable area ("GLA") 361,941m2 356,036m2 +5,905m2 Weighted average annual contracted rent 2.9% 2.8% +0.1% escalations

Notes

1 Explanations of how EPRA figures and Distributable earnings per share are derived from IFRS are shown in note 16. 2 Based on EPRA cost to income ratio calculation methodology which includes the proportionately consolidated effects of associates and joint ventures. Includes controlled Investment properties with Subsidiaries, Investment Property owned by Joint Ventures, 3 deposits paid on Investment properties and other investments, property plant and equipment, intangibles, and related party loans. 4 Weighted average lease expiry ("WALE"). 5 Property occupancy rate based on EPRA calculation methodology - Includes joint ventures. 6 Forbes 2000, Other Global and pan African tenants. 7 Hard (USUSD and EUR) or pegged currency rental income. Property net operating income ("NOI") is an Alternative Performance Measure ("APM") and is derived from 8 IFRS revenue and NOI adjusted for the results of joint ventures. A full reconciliation is provided in the financial review section below.

Summarised results commentary:

The sustained high interest rate environment continued to weigh on African real estate markets, dampening investor appetite and constraining asset pricing negotiations. Elevated inflation added further pressure on consumers, contributing to broad-based valuation headwinds across the sector.

For Grit, the elevated cost of capital delayed progress on its asset disposal programme, while increased finance costs and downward property revaluations placed strain on covenant metrics - most notably the Group's interest cover ratio. While funder support remains intact, the Group is actively evaluating strategic options to optimise its capital structure and establish a more resilient, liquid, and growth-oriented platform.

As a result, and as previously guided, the Group adopted a prudent approach to business operations, prioritising tenant retention and lease security amid a slowdown in corporate expansion. The Group continues to benefit from its quality portfolio with leading ESG credentials, increasing portfolio occupancy for the six months ended 30 June 2025 by 2.2% to 92.0% year-on-year, with 91.7% of income produced in US dollar, Euro or pegged currencies. 84.7% of revenue is earned from multinational tenants (30 June 2024: 85.4%).

In the context of the current operating environment, the Group balanced longer-term lease renewals with reversionary rates, maintaining a weighted average lease profile of 4.6 years (30 June 2024: 5.2 years). Strong focus on contractual rental collections was maintained, with an average collection rate of 91.3%, a 0.2% increase on the prior year comparative period.

The Group's strategic pivot toward more defensive, higher-yielding asset classes - including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) infrastructure, data centres, light industrial and logistics facilities, and diplomatic housing - was tempered by constrained access to development capital, despite a robust committed pipeline and strong co-investor support.

Nevertheless, during the review period, Grit advanced its sector-focused development strategy through the establishment of Africa's largest embassy accommodation platform. The consolidated entity, DH Africa, represents a scaled and specialist vehicle designed to better serve diplomatic clients, including the US Government and other sovereign stakeholders.

This enhanced platform not only expands Grit's exposure to resilient, income-generating assets but also unlocks additional revenue streams through development fees and asset management income.

Property values, based on Grit's proportionate share of the total portfolio, including joint ventures, contracted by 1.8% over the 12-month period ended 30 June 2025 to USUSD857.6 million (30 June 2024: USUSD873.0 million). The reduction was primarily as a result of negative fair value adjustments of USUSD43.8 million, a 5.0% decrease, offset by positive foreign currency movements of USUSD14.9 million and the consolidation of Rosslyn Grove diplomatic housing (DH3) development in Kenya.

