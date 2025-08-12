Markus Rohrwild appointed new CEO of Gubra in a planned succession process

HØRSHOLM, DK / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Gubra (CPH:GUBRA)

Following a planned succession process, the Board of Directors of Gubra has appointed Markus Rohrwild as the new CEO of the company effective September 8, 2025. Henrik Blou will step down after almost 10 years as CEO.

Gubra Chair of the Board Monika Lessl said: " Henrik has done an outstanding job as CEO over the past almost 10 years, not least demonstrated by Gubra's significant revenue growth. He played a key role in the successful IPO of Gubra in 2023 and has overseen a tremendous development since then, including the landmark out-licensing deal with AbbVie for the anti-obesity asset GUBamy earlier this year. We wish him all the best for the future. I am pleased to announce Markus Rohrwild as new CEO. Markus brings extensive international leadership experience from biotech and global healthcare, and I am confident that he is the right person to lead Gubra through its next phase of growth together with the rest of the leadership team and all of Gubra's dedicated employees ."

Markus Rohrwild, a Swiss/German citizen, is an experienced biotech CEO, board member and global healthcare executive. He currently serves as the chair of the boards of Genevant Sciences GmbH and Roivant Sciences GmbH in Switzerland. Previously, he held several CEO/Managing Director positions within the Roivant Group, leading preclinical biotech ventures in immuno-oncology, infectious diseases, and telemedicine. Prior to that, Markus served as Global Head of the Cardio-Metabolic and Ophthalmology Business Franchises at Novartis Pharma. He holds a Ph.D. in Biological and Biomedical Sciences from Harvard University.

Henrik Blou, CEO of Gubra, said: " Almost 10 years ago I joined Gubra. A huge effort has been made by us as a team and propelled the company into a completely different league, and I am really excited and proud of what we have achieved. I have always admired leaders who found an appropriate point in time to step back, and I feel that now is the right moment to hand over the baton. We are in a very strong position and still have a lot of potential to unfold.

Incoming CEO of Gubra, Markus Rohrwild said: " I am very excited to join Gubra as CEO. The company's achievements and commitment to science and technology as well as the pipeline are remarkable. I look forward to driving continued value growth together with Gubra's highly skilled and passionate employees."

About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. Gubra has approx. 270 employees and in 2024 revenue of DKK 266 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.

