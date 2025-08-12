Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - SILICON METALS CORP. (CSE: SI) (FSE: X6U) ("Silicon Metals" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated July 15, 2025, and August 8, 2025, it has made the final cash payment of $25,000 to Geotek Exploration and Prospecting Ltd. (the "Optionor"), pursuant to the Company's recently announced option (the "Option") to purchase an undivided 100% right, title and interest in Aggregate Permit AP6453 (the "Permit") located in the world class Sudbury Mining District of Ontario, Canada.

The balance of the payments to be made under the Option are as follows:

On or before twelve (12) months following the CSE approval date, issue the Optionor 1,500,000 common shares

On or before eighteen (18) months following the CSE approval date, issue the Optionor 1,500,000 common shares

All securities issued in connection with the Option will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

About Silicon Metals Corp.

Silicon Metals Corp. is currently focused on exploration and development in Canada, namely British Columbia and Ontario. The Company's Maple Birch Project, located approximately 30km south-east of Sudbury, Ontario, is a high purity quartz pegmatite project with a 3,000 tonne per year production permit. The Company also holds an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in the exploration stage and now fully 5-year permitted Ptarmigan Silica Project, located approximately 130km from Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has also acquired an undivided 100% right, title, and interest in both the exploration stage Silica Ridge Silica Project located approximately 70kms southeast from the town of MacKenzie, British Columbia, as well as the exploration stage Longworth Silica Project located approximately 85km East from Prince George, British Columbia.

