

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), a health care service provider, said on Tuesday that the Specialty Alliance, its multi-specialty management services organization, or MSO, platform, has inked a deal to acquire Solaris Health, a urology MSO, from Lee Equity Partners and Solaris Health physician owners.



Cardinal Health will provide around $1.9 billion in cash to the Specialty Alliance to complete the acquisition and will own approximately 75% of the Specialty Alliance after its acquisition of Solaris Health.



Cardinal Health intends to finance the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and new debt.



The transaction, expected to close by the end of 2025, is anticipated to be slightly accretive to Cardinal Health's adjusted earnings per share in the first 12 months post-close.



The acquisition will accelerate Cardinal Health's multi-specialty growth by extending the reach of The Specialty Alliance.



Solaris Health supports over 750 providers across more than 250 practice locations in 14 states.



Post transaction, Cardinal Health MSO platforms will reach around 3,000 providers in 32 states.



CAH was down by 8.11% at $145 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



