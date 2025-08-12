DarioHealth Corp.: DarioHealth Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Second quarter 2025 revenue was $5.4 million, compared to $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $6.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 - The Company believes that strong client momentum and strategic wins will offset decrease in revenues

Approximately $5 million new committed annual recurring revenues ("CARR"); Plus $53 million pipeline of commercial opportunities, over $5 million of which is in final stages toward CARR - On track to secure total of 40 new clients by the end of 2025

Two new health plan clients are expected to represent multi-million-dollar opportunities for Dario over time, including a full-suite national health plan scheduled to launch in the second half of 2025

Gross margin increased to 55% compared to 44% in the second quarter of 2024

The core Business-to-Business-to-Consumer ("B2B2C") has been operating at approximately 80% gross margins on a non-GAAP basis since the first quarter of 2024

Operating loss in the second quarter of 2025 narrowed by 43% compared to the second quarter of 2024

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by $6.8 million, or 36%, from the second quarter of 2024 with additional efficiencies anticipated through ongoing AI-driven process optimization

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, along with strategic and commercial updates. While the Company continues to make significant progress across key strategic areas, the second quarter of 2025 revenue came in below Company expectations at $5.4 million compared to $6.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, and $6.8 million the first quarter of 2025.

As previously disclosed, a shift in scope with a large national health plan client that was not renewed in the beginning of 2025 impacted year-over-year comparisons. Dario remains focused on signing and onboarding new B2B2C clients to drive high-quality, sustainable ARR growth, rather than relying on one-time or non-recurring revenues, which contributed to the revenue decline from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2025. While the Company expected that new account ramp-up would offset the revenue gap from that contract, the pace of onboarding and revenue recognition from new deals proved slower than anticipated. This delay was primarily due to longer implementation timelines with several new clients, including benefit administrator-led contracts that are expected to begin generating revenue in the second half of 2025 and into 2026. As a result, the Company has adjusted its estimates for reaching cashflow breakeven by approximately twelve (12) to fifteen (15) months, which is now expected into the end of 2026 to the beginning of 2027.

"Our 2025 second quarter topline results fell short of our internal goals," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "However, the underlying momentum in client signings, the strategic quality of new contracts, and growing channel strength give us confidence that the temporary revenue dip will be offset by accelerated growth going forward. We remain focused on signing and onboarding new B2B2C clients, yielding high-quality, sustainable annual recurring revenue growth. Despite these short-term headwinds, I believe that we will continue to show strength in strategic execution as two new health plan clients are expected to represent multi-million-dollar opportunities for Dario over time, including a full-suite national health plan scheduled to launch in the second half of 2025."

Momentum in High-Quality, Long-Term Growth

21 new clients signed year-to-date - Including a top U.S. healthcare institution, two regional health plans, 18 employer clients, and on track to achieve 40 new accounts by the end of 2025





- Including a top U.S. healthcare institution, two regional health plans, 18 employer clients, and on track to achieve 40 new accounts by the end of 2025 Quality of new contracts improving - Two new health plan clients are expected to represent multi-million-dollar opportunities for Dario over time including a full-suite national health plan scheduled to launch in the second half of 2025





- Two new health plan clients are expected to represent multi-million-dollar opportunities for Dario over time including a full-suite national health plan scheduled to launch in the second half of 2025 Strengthening channels - Relationships with benefit consultants and national benefit administrators are maturing and expected to be key revenue drivers in the second half of 2025 and moving into 2026

"We are building a recurring revenue business driven by high-margin, multi-condition platform contracts," said Steven Nelson, Dario's President and Chief Commercial Officer. "With over $5 million in new CARR this year and a strong $53 million pipeline of commercial opportunities-11% of which, representing over $5 million, is in advanced stage towards CARR-we're confident in our ability to return to growth and achieve our long-term targets. To support this next phase, we are adding critical enablers including claims-based billing infrastructure to better align with health plan and employer funding models, and we enhanced our data and analytics capabilities to drive engagement and deliver measurable return on investment ("ROI"). We're fortifying the foundation of our business and preparing to scale meaningfully into 2026."

"Dario continues to deliver substantial operating efficiencies with year over year improvements in operating expenses of 36% and decrease of 43 % in operating loss year over year. Our gross margins remain robust, in the range of 55%, and 80% on a non-GAAP basis, for our core B2B2C business," stated Chen Franco Yehuda, Chief Financial Officer of Dario. "We believe our business model is built to efficiently scale."

Sustained Margin Strength and Strategic Focus

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 55% and 64% (non-GAAP) with the core B2B2C channel sustaining approximately 80% non-GAAP gross margins since the first quarter of 2024

for the second quarter of 2025 was 55% and 64% (non-GAAP) with the core B2B2C channel sustaining approximately 80% non-GAAP gross margins since the first quarter of 2024 Operating expenses decreased by 36% and 33% (non-GAAP) year-over-year, reflecting strong operational discipline, efficiencies and continued impact of the Company's artificial intelligence ("AI") transformation

decreased by 36% and 33% (non-GAAP) year-over-year, reflecting strong operational discipline, efficiencies and continued impact of the Company's artificial intelligence ("AI") transformation Operating loss narrowed by 43% and 40% (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024

narrowed by 43% and 40% (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 Created operational runway for growth - Refinanced debt, deferring amortization from the end of 2025 to 2028, providing flexibility to support growth initiatives

New Market Expansion and Platform Highlights

Entered the $150B sleep apnea market via a new partnership with GreenKey Health

via a new partnership with GreenKey Health Signed a GLP-1 + cardiometabolic solution deal with a national benefit administrator-now live and generating ARR

with a national benefit administrator-now live and generating ARR Peer-reviewed evidence base reached 90 studies, including 25 presentations at American Diabetes Association conference and new flu vaccination research with more than 65,000 users

Leadership in AI Delivers Results

Solidifying its leadership, Dario continues to advance and implement its AI engine, which is delivering significant operational efficiencies while enhancing customer value. Over the next twelve (12) to fifteen (15) months, Dario expects AI-driven improvements to support approximately an additional 15% reduction in the Company's operating expenses while also driving improved outcomes and higher engagement for patients, potentially resulting in higher ROI for Dario's clients. Built on a robust dataset from over 13 billion data points, more than 5 million cumulative users over time, and 25 years of user journeys, today Dario's AI powers highly personalized care for more than 5 million patients. The Company believes that the depth and breadth of data that Dario has accumulated sets it apart in the industry.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were $5.37 million, compared to $6.26 million, a decrease of 14% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and $6.75 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 a decrease of 20%. The reason for the decrease as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 and the three months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to Dario's transition away from one-time and non-recurring revenues to its focus on building ARR revenues from its core B2B2C business and a significant scope change with a large national health plan client that was not renewed in the beginning of 2025.

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $3.0 million, an increase of $0.2 million or 8%, compared to gross profit of $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $0.9 million or 24%, compared to gross profit of $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The reason for the increase as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 resulted mainly from change in revenue mix and lower amortization of technology expenses recorded in the cost of revenues. The reason for the decrease as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 resulted mainly from the change in revenue mix. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues increased year-over-year to 55% in the three months ended June 30, 2025, from 44% in the three months ended June 30, 2024, and declined slightly from 58% in the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP gross profit, excluding $0.5 million of amortization expenses related to the acquisition of technology, stock-based compensation, and depreciation was $3.4 million, or 64% of revenues, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $4.0 million, or 64% of revenues, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and a non-GAAP gross profit of $4.8 million, or 71% of revenues, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $12.2 million compared to $18.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and $13.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 a decrease of $6.8 million, or 36%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.1 million, or 9%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decreases in operating expenses compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024 and the three months ended March 31, 2025, resulted mainly from increased operational efficiencies and post merger integration activities.

Non-GAAP operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $9.8 million compared to $14.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and $10.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of 33% and 8%, respectively.

Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $9.2 million, a decrease of $7.0 million, or 43%, compared to $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and remained relatively the same compared to $9.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in operating loss compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, was mainly due to an increase in operational efficiencies and post merger integration activities.

Non-GAAP operating loss (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $6.4 million representing a decrease of 40% and an increase of 10% respectively, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $10.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, and Non-GAAP operating loss of $5.8 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Net loss was $12.99 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $13.61 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and $9.23 million for three months ended March 31, 2025.

Non-GAAP net loss (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $10.15 million compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $8.09 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and a Non-GAAP net loss of $5.63 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $12.12 million, an increase of $0.11 million or 1%, compared to $12.01 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The reason for the increase as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily due to Dario's transition away from one-time and non-recurring revenues to its focus on building ARR revenues from its core B2B2C business and a significant scope change with a large national health plan client that was not renewed in the beginning of 2025, offset by new ARR.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $6.8 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 32%, compared to gross profit of $5.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The reason for the increase as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024 resulted mainly from the change in revenue mix and lower amortization of technology expenses recorded in the cost of revenues. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues increased year-over-year to 57% in the six months ended June 30, 2025, from 43% in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP gross profit, excluding $1.4 million of amortization expenses related to the acquisition of technology, stock-based compensation and depreciation, was $8.2 million, or 68% of revenues, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $7.6 million, or 64% of revenues, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $25.5 million compared to $39.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $13.8 million, or 35%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decreases in operating expenses compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, resulted mainly from increased operational efficiencies and post merger integration activities.

Non-GAAP operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $20.4 million compared to $27.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of $7.0 million.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $18.6 million, a decrease of $15.4 million, or 45%, compared to $34.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in operating loss compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024, was mainly due to an increase in operational efficiencies and post merger integration activities.

Non-GAAP operating loss (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $12.2 million representing a decrease of 38%, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $19.8 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net loss was $22.22 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $20.79 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $15.78 million compared to a Non-GAAP net loss of $6.49 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of the Company related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its estimate that client momentum and strategic wins can offset decrease in revenues; that the it is on track to secure 40 new clients by the end of 2025; that two new health plan clients are expected to represent multi-million-dollar opportunities; that a full-suite national health plan is scheduled to launch in the second half of 2025; the timing for benefit administrator-led contracts to generate revenue; that it expects to reach cashflow breakeven at the end of 2026 to early 2027; its expected future growth, ROI opportunities and expected, and timing of, revenues; its pipeline of commercial opportunities; the expectancy for reducing operating expenses by 15% over 12-15 months; and that its refinanced debt is expected to provide flexibility to support growth initiatives. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with peer companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables below.

Operating expenses (non-GAAP). Our presentation of non-GAAP operating expenses excludes stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition related expenses and depreciation of fixed assets. Due to varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expenses provides us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.

Net loss (non-GAAP). Our presentation of adjusted net loss excludes the effect of certain items that are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net loss represents net loss determined under GAAP without regard to stock-based compensation expenses, deferred inventory, depreciation of fixed assets, earn-out remeasurement and acquisition related expenses and amortization. We believe these measures provide useful information to management and investors for analysis of our operating results.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands



















June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21,954

$ 27,764 Short-term bank deposits



-



697 Short-term restricted bank deposits



218



175 Trade receivables, net



2,556



4,804 Inventories



4,609



4,753 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses



2,833



2,336













Total current assets



32,170



40,529













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Deposits



79



79 Operating lease right of use assets



861



1,065 Long-term assets



300



313 Property and equipment, net



610



709 Intangible assets, net



16,878



18,762 Goodwill



57,427



57,427













Total non-current assets



76,155



78,355













Total assets

$ 108,325

$ 118,884

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and per share data)



















June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Trade payables

$ 3,379

$ 3,045 Deferred revenues



727



1,583 Operating lease liabilities



510



504 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses



5,138



6,052 Current maturity of long-term loan



-



5,451













Total current liabilities



9,754



16,635













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES











Operating lease liabilities



612



765 Long-term loan



30,499



23,472 Warrant liability



3,393



5,968 Other long-term liabilities



81



25













Total non-current liabilities



34,585



30,230













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 160,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 45,474,935 and 38,388,431 shares on June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



4



4 Preferred stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 53,440 and 49,585 shares on June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



*) -



*) - Additional paid-in capital



486,953



462,358 Accumulated deficit



(422,971)



(390,343)













Total stockholders' equity



63,986



72,019













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 108,325

$ 118,884

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and per share data)



























Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:























Services

$ 3,661

$ 4,660

$ 8,536

$ 8,820 Consumer hardware



1,708



1,595



3,585



3,193 Total revenues



5,369



6,255



12,121



12,013

























Cost of revenues:























Services



821



960



1,686



1,925 Consumer hardware



1,151



1,306



2,281



2,504 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



433



1,233



1,308



2,396 Total cost of revenues



2,405



3,499



5,275



6,825

























Gross profit



2,964



2,756



6,846



5,188

























Operating expenses:























Research and development

$ 3,721

$ 6,810

$ 7,829

$ 13,452 Sales and marketing



5,231



7,132



11,104



14,042 General and administrative



3,212



5,005



6,522



11,740

























Total operating expenses



12,164



18,947



25,455



39,234

























Operating loss



9,200



16,191



18,609



34,046

























Total financial expenses (income), net



3,790



(2,581)



3,586



(11,267)

























Loss before taxes



12,990



13,610



22,195



22,779

























Income tax (benefit)



-



-



22



(1,994)

























Net loss

$ 12,990

$ 13,610

$ 22,217

$ 20,785

























Deemed dividend (contribution)

$ 5,572

$ (8,706)

$ 10,411

$ (6,672)

























Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ 18,562

$ 4,904

$ 32,628

$ 14,113

























Net loss per share:

















































Basic and diluted loss per share of common stock

$ 0.18

$ 0.08

$ 0.33

$ 0.27 Weighted average number of common stock used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share



49,630,949



39,830,793



48,500,775



37,778,087

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands

























Six months ended





June 30,





2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss

$ (22,217)

$ (20,785)

Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Stock-based compensation



4,377



10,420

Depreciation and impairment



174



648

Change in operating lease right of use assets



204



425

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



1,884



2,516

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net



2,248



(247)

Increase in other accounts receivable, prepaid expense and long-term assets



(484)



(1,171)

Decrease (increase) in inventories



143



(71)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables



334



(190)

Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses



(858)



(3,034)

Decrease in deferred revenues



(856)



(224)

Change in operating lease liabilities



(147)



(417)

Change in fair value of warrant liability



(825)



(12,643)

Non-cash financial expenses



2,665



204

Other



654



96

















Net cash used in operating activities



(12,704)



(24,473)

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment



(75)



(85)

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-



(8,796)

















Net cash used in investing activities



(75)



(8,881)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs



6,754



20,206

Proceeds from borrowings on credit agreement



31,700



-

Repayment of long-term loan



(31,515)



-

















Net cash provided by financing activities



6,939



20,206

















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents



(5,840)



(13,148)

Effect of exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents



30



(48)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



27,764



36,797

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 21,954

$ 23,601

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:













Cash paid during the period for interest on long-term loan

$ 1,250

$ 1,972

Non-cash activities:













Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

$ -

$ 428

Exercise of pre-funded warrants to common stock upon acquisition

$ 1,750

$ -



Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended June 30, 2025



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Amortization of

acquisition related

expenses and

depreciation of

fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 2,405

(6)

(447)

1,952 Gross Profit

2,964

6

447

3,417

















Research and development

3,721

(441)

(34)

3,246 Sales and Marketing

5,231

(583)

(307)

4,341 General and Administrative

3,212

(1,005)

(14)

2,193 Total Operating Expenses

12,164

(2,029)

(355)

9,780 Operating Loss $ (9,200)

2,035

802

(6,363) Financing expenses

3,790

-

-

3,790 Net Loss $ (12,990)

2,035

802

(10,153)

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended June 30, 2024



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Acquisition costs,

amortization of

acquisition related

expenses and

depreciation of fixed

assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 3,499

(5)

(1,248)

2,246 Gross Profit

2,756

5

1,248

4,009

















Research and development

6,810

(448)

(63)

6,299 Sales and Marketing

7,132

(1,650)

(93)

5,389 General and Administrative

5,005

(1,459)

(553)

2,993 Total Operating Expenses

18,947

(3,557)

(709)

14,681 Operating Loss $ (16,191)

3,562

1,957

(10,672) Financing expenses

(2,581)

-





(2,581) Net Loss $ (13,610)

3,562

1,957

(8,091)

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended June 30, 2025



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Amortization of

acquisition related

expenses and

depreciation of

fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 5,275

(16)

(1,337)

3,922 Gross Profit

6,846

16

1,337

8,199

















Research and development

7,829

(967)

(74)

6,788 Sales and Marketing

11,104

(1,398)

(618)

9,088 General and Administrative

6,522

(1,996)

(29)

4,497 Total Operating Expenses

25,455

(4,361)

(721)

20,373 Operating Loss $ (18,609)

4,377

2,058

(12,174) Financing expenses

3,586

-

-

3,586 Income Tax

22

-

-

22 Net Loss $ (22,217)

4,377

2,058

(15,782)

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended June 30, 2024



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Acquisition costs,

amortization of

acquisition related

expenses and

depreciation of fixed

assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 6,825

(12)

(2,425)

4,388 Gross Profit

5,188

12

2,425

7,625

















Research and development

13,452

(1,563)

(124)

11,765 Sales and Marketing

14,042

(3,406)

(169)

10,467 General and Administrative

11,740

(5,439)

(1,158)

5,143 Total Operating Expenses

39,234

(10,408)

(1,451)

27,375 Operating Loss $ (34,046)

10,420

3,876

(19,750) Financing expenses

(11,267)

-

-

(11,267) Income Tax

(1,994)

-

-

(1,994) Net Loss $ (20,785)

10,420

3,876

(6,489)

