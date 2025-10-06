DarioHealth Corp.: DarioHealth and OneStep Announce Strategic Collaboration to Integrate Smartphone-Only, Clinical-Grade Fall Risk Assessment Technology into Dario's Digital Health Multi-Condition Platform

Collaboration designed to drive measurable return on investment ("ROI") for health plans by reducing falls and improving outcomes for high-risk populations, including those with obesity and Medicare Advantage members with frailty and balance issues

Generating more than $50 billion annually in direct medical costs, falls are one of the leading causes of injury among older adults in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, and OneStep, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")-listed platform that delivers clinical-grade gait and mobility insights using only a smartphone, today announced a strategic collaboration to integrate OneStep's clinical-grade fall risk assessment and prevention capabilities within DarioHealth's digital health solutions ecosystem. The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") and expect to conclude a Master Services Agreement in the coming weeks.

The collaboration leverages OneStep's smartphone-based, motion-analysis technology to deliver proactive fall risk identification, enhancing Dario's solutions ecosystem by empowering at-risk members enrolled in Dario's programs with immediate insights and education on fall risk to help them avoid the significant consequences of losing balance.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), obesity is a significant risk factor for falls, especially in older adults. Populations with obesity tend to exhibit poor balance performance and impaired postural stability, and their increased inertia makes corrective movements slower and less precise. Additionally, in Medicare Advantage populations, where frailty, mobility and fall prevention issues are common, the need to address sarcopenia-related gait impairment is critical. By combining OneStep's gait monitoring with Dario's cardiometabolic and behavioral health programs, plans can proactively mitigate the fall risks associated with obesity and sarcopenia, reduce downstream costs from resulting falls and hospitalizations, and strengthen performance on Star measures tied to physical function and independence - ultimately driving healthier members, stronger plan differentiation and member retention.

"OneStep's clinical-grade fall risk assessment, requiring no wearables, sensors or calibration, will provide Dario's members with mobility insights that are both scientifically rigorous and easy to act on," said Steven Nelson, Dario's President and Chief Commercial Officer. "By integrating this new, AI-powered fall risk identification and prevention capability into our multi-condition digital health platform, we believe we can deliver even higher returns on investment for our self-insured employer and health plan clients. We'll achieve this while increasing patient engagement and independence, as well as helping members prevent falls and reduce complications."

"OneStep's mission is aligned with Dario's outcomes-driven care philosophy," remarked Rachel Lissak, Sr Director of Strategic Partnerships of OneStep. "We believe every step tells a story. By bringing 'movement as a vital sign' into Dario's ecosystem, OneStep enables proactive care for high-risk members, helping them stay healthier, more independent, and more confident."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls are one of the leading causes of injury among older adults in the US, generating more than $50 billion annually in direct medical costs, with Medicare and Medicaid covering approximately 75% of this burden. The US fall management market - which includes digital assessment tools, monitoring systems, and prevention programs - was valued at nearly $200 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to more than $300 million by 2033, a compound annual growth rate of over 5%.

This substantial cost and growing market opportunity highlight the urgent need for integrated, digital-first solutions that can help risk-bearing entities mitigate risk and reduce avoidable expenditures in high-risk populations.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

About OneStep

OneStep is revolutionizing healthcare by turning movement into a vital sign. Using just a smartphone, it captures real-life gait and mobility data-delivering clinical insights that are simple, scientific, and actionable. OneStep is FDA-listed, clinically validated, and trusted by leading health systems, researchers, and providers to power digital fall prevention, remote monitoring, and outcomes tracking. Learn more at onestep.co

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing and execution of a Master Services Agreement, that the new collaboration is expected to drive measurable ROI for health plans by reducing falls and improving outcomes for high-risk populations; the advantages of the collaboration for health plans; that the integration of OneStep's fall risk technology into the Company's platform will deliver higher ROI for self-insured employer and health plan clients; that the solution will increase patient engagement and independence, while helping members prevent falls and reduce complications; and certain market growth projections. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

