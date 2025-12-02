DarioHealth Corp.: DarioHealth Far Exceeds 2025 New Client Target with 79 New Accounts Signed Year-to-Date

34 new employer clients added in the past two weeks expected to contribute to H1 2026 revenue

Data-driven outcomes drive employer adoption, highlighting Dario's market leadership as partner of choice, underscoring employer confidence, repeatability and scalability

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in global digital health, today announced that it has secured 34 new employer clients in the past two weeks, reaching a total of 79 clients signed year-to-date, exceeding its 2025 target of 40 new clients by 98%. These new agreements, which collectively represent tens of thousands of covered lives, further validate Dario's strong penetration, stickiness and repeatability in the mid-size employer market. Revenue from these 34 new client signings is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

Nearly all the newly signed employers selected Dario to address a range of cardiometabolic conditions, underscoring the continued market shift toward integrated digital platforms capable of addressing multiple chronic conditions in one experience that drives measurable outcomes.

"Our latest client wins reflect the power of a single, comprehensive cardiometabolic offering that employers trust to deliver real results," said Steven Nelson, Dario's President and Chief Commercial Officer. "With outcomes such as a 1.4% reduction in eHbA1c, a 38% reduction in blood pressure by one stage and an average 10% Body Mass Index (BMI) reduction among participants, we are showing that our platform doesn't just engage - it delivers. These evidence-based results are resonating strongly with self-insured employers seeking comprehensive, proven solutions for their populations, and the 34 additional signings in the past few weeks alone are a testament to the power and efficacy of our one-to-many channel partner strategy, as well as a strong validation of demand for our products."

By delivering a unified solution, Dario continues to differentiate our solution in the employer marketplace and build repeatable, scalable growth across self-insured employers seeking measurable clinical and financial outcomes. The Company's ongoing success in expanding its employer client base reflects strong market momentum driven by growing awareness of real-world economic outcomes and continued adoption of its integrated digital health platform among self-insured employers and payers seeking measurable return on investment.

Dario has a highly substantial body of peer-reviewed data demonstrating return on investment ("ROI") for payers that exceeds other digital health companies. The most recent study of Dario's platform, conducted by Sanofi and Symphony Health, was published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR), a highly influential digital health journal. Representing a high-rigor, real world analysis, the study found Dario users, as compared to matched individuals receiving usual care, had 23% lower hospitalization rates and 26% lower all-cause charges.

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of its future revenue from its new client agreements, that the new agreements validate its strong penetration, stickiness and repeatability in the mid-size employer market, the benefits of its products, the belief that its products evidence-based results are resonating strongly with self-insured employers, and that the recent agreement signings are a testament to the power and efficacy of its one-to-many channel partner strategy, as well as a strong validation of demand for products. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

