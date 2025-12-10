DarioHealth Corp.: Dario Launches DarioIQ AI Integration in Dario Health App with Direct-to-Consumer First Version for Hypertension Members

First in-market activation of Dario's GenAI roadmap lays clinical and technical foundation for a seamless, conversational AI experience across the entire Dario platform

DarioIQ reflects years of innovation in data science, engineering and clinical design backed by Dario's proprietary AI models and 13 billion real-world data points, further reinforcing Dario's position as a leader in digital health

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leader in global digital health, today announced the launch of the Dario Health app enhanced with DarioIQ, the Company's new artificial intelligence ("AI") layer, delivered as a direct-to-consumer first version for an initial cohort of hypertension members who enrolled to access the new experience. This launch marks the first major milestone in Dario's multi-phase introduction of conversational AI designed to enhance, not replace, the human-centered guidance central to chronic condition management.

The introduction of DarioIQ adds a clinically aligned, conversational layer that operates side-by-side with Dario's data and experience-driven mobile application. The system integrates behavioral insights, real-time biometric interpretation and personalized guidance, supported by seamless medical-device connectivity and Dario's existing human coaching framework. This deployment represents a foundational step in Dario's evolutionary GenAI roadmap, with patient safety at the forefront.

Dario began with a direct-to-consumer hypertension support to anchor DarioIQ in a high-impact condition area while refining the integrated conversational experience, before expanding across the full suite of Dario solutions for employers and health plans. This phase will inform expansion across diabetes, weight management, behavioral health, musculoskeletal conditions and additional chronic pathways.

Members in the initial cohort opted in specifically to use the enhanced experience, ensuring transparency and maintaining trust in the company's introduction of DarioIQ.

Dario selected its direct-to-consumer marketspace to refine user interactions and evaluate safety and performance within a controlled, mature ecosystem. This approach allows Dario to bring a fully validated, evidence-supported AI capability to its business-to-business ("B2B") partners - avoiding risks associated with unproven or hypothetical generative models.

"The introduction of DarioIQ into the hands of real hypertension users represents a major moment for Dario," said Lara Dodo, Chief Operating Officer at Dario. "Our AI is intentionally designed to complement, and not replace, the human experience of managing chronic conditions. By launching a direct-to-consumer first version, we will be able to learn from real engagement, ensure safety and clinical alignment, and deliver a mature, evidence-based capability to our employer and payer partners. This is the foundation for the unified GenAI experience that will power the next generation of Dario's platform."

DarioIQ combines three AI-driven components: Advisor, which delivers personalized guidance; Sentinel, which provides timely interventions to keep users engaged; and Strategist, which turns member data into actionable insights and measurable value. These capabilities build on Dario's proprietary AI models and over 13 billion real-world data points, reinforcing Dario's position as a leader in digital health.

"DarioIQ reflects years of innovation in data science, engineering and clinical design," said Galya Gorodinsky, Senior Vice President, Research and Development, and Delivery Solutions. "Starting with hypertension allows us to validate the full experience - from device data interpretation to adaptive, conversational guidance - while maintaining clear safety guardrails. This rollout ensures operational stability as we extend AI throughout Dario's growing ecosystem."

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that the Company expects that its GenAI roadmap will enable a seamless conversational AI experience across the platform; that the introduction of DarioIQ represents a major moment for Dario; the future expansion of DarioIQ across additional chronic conditions; that the GenAI experience is expected to power the next generation of the Company's platform; that by launching a direct-to-consumer version, it expects that it will be able to learn from real engagement, ensure safety and clinical alignment, and deliver a mature, evidence-based capability to its employer and payer collaborations; and the future benefits of the DarioIQ for users. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

