G Willi Food International: G. Willi-food International Reports The Results Of Second Quarter 2025 With Record High Results

THE COMPANY REPORT ITS HIGHEST-EVER QUARTERLY REVENUE, OPERATING PROFIT, PROFIT BEFORE TAX, AND NET INCOME

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company specializing in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

Sales increased by 9.4% to NIS 160.5 million (US$ 47.6 million) from NIS 146.7 million (US$ 43.5 million) in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit decreased by 4.1% year-over-year to NIS 44.0 million (US$ 13.0 million).

Operating profit after other expenses increased by 113.9% year-over-year to NIS 20.6 million (US$ 6.1 million).

Net profit increased by 365.5% year-over-year to NIS 31.9 million (US$ 9.5 million).

Basic earnings per share of NIS 2.3 (US$ 0.7).

Cash and securities balance of NIS 213.9 million (US$ 63.4 million) as of June 30, 2025.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairman & CEO of Willi-Food, respectively, commented: "We are pleased to present G. Willi-Food International's second quarter 2025 results. This quarter marks an all-time record high across a range of key parameters, including sales, operating profit, income before tax, and net income. These strong results reflect the Company's continued hard work and strategic focus, including the development of new high-quality products and the expansion of sales and availability of our existing product portfolio.

"We are also actively strengthening our relationships with our worldwide suppliers to further expand our business operations. At the same time, we are enhancing our logistics and operational abilities to support the growing demand for our products across the wide range of categories in which we operate.

"The company operates with a comprehensive understanding of the market and the end consumer. In a time of rising living costs, it is committed to maintaining competitive prices while delivering exceptional taste. This policy reflects the company's dedication to providing maximum value at a fair price.

"In addition, we are moving forward with the construction of our new state-of-the-art refrigerated logistics center, which is expected to be completed by the beginning of next year. This new facility represents a major milestone for the Company, providing massive upgraded logistical capabilities, increased storage capacity, significantly improved cost efficiency, and enabling us to expand into new food categories."

We remain optimistic about our path forward and are confident in our ability to sustain improvements and growth throughout 2025 and beyond.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Summary

Sales for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 9.4% to NIS 160.5 million (US$ 47.6 million), compared to NIS 146.7 million (US$ 43.5 million) recorded in the second quarter of 2024. The Company attributes the growth in sales primarily to an increase in inventory levels and improved product availability, which supported the growing demand for its products. The increase also reflects higher demand for the Company's product portfolio and an increase in private label sales to large retail chains.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 4.1% to NIS 44.0 million (US$ 13.0 million), or 27.4% of revenues, compared to NIS 45.9 million (US$ 13.6 million), or 31.3% of revenues in the second quarter of 2024. The decline in gross profit and gross margin was primarily attributable to one-time credits received from suppliers in the corresponding quarter, as well as a lower provision for slow-moving inventory recorded in that period. Excluding the impact of these two factors, gross profit in Q2 2025 would have been higher than in the corresponding quarter, and the gross margin in the current quarter would have been similar to that of Q2 2024.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 9.5% to NIS 16.8 million (US$ 5.0 million), compared to NIS 18.6 million (US$ 5.5 million) in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was mainly due to a reduction in advertising and promotion.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were NIS 6.6 million (US$ 2.0 million), remaining at the same level as in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating profit before other expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 2.8% to NIS 20.6 million (US$ 6.1 million), compared to NIS 21.2 million (US$ 6.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating profit after other expenses for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 113.9% to NIS 20.6 million (US$ 6.1 million), compared to NIS 9.6 million (US$ 2.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in operating profit was driven by a reduction in operating expenses and the absence of an expense of 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million) recorded in the corresponding quarter, related to a financial sanction of NIS 11.6 million imposed on the Company by the Competition Authority.

Financial income, net for the second quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 20.0 million (US$ 5.9 million), compared to NIS 2.6 million (US$ 0.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024. Financial income for the second quarter of 2025 was comprised mainly of the Company's portfolio of securities.

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the second quarter of 2025 was NIS 40.6 million (US$ 12.0 million), compared to NIS 12.3 million (US$ 3.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024.

Willi-Food's net profit in the second quarter of 2025 was NIS 31.9 million (US$ 9.5 million), or NIS 2.3 (US$ 0.7) per share, compared to NIS 6.8 million (US$ 2.0 million), or NIS 0.5 (US$ 0.1) per share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Willi-Food ended the second quarter of 2025 with NIS 213.9 million (US$ 63.4 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the second quarter of 2025 was NIS 2.5 million (US$ 0.7 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of June 2025 was NIS 612.9 million (US$ 181.8 million).

First Half Fiscal 2025 Highlights

Sales increased by 8.0% to NIS 305.3 million (US$ 90.6 million), compared to NIS 282.7 million (US$ 84.0 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit increased by 10.1% year-over-year to NIS 88.7 million (US$ 26.3 million).

Operating profit after other expenses increased by 90.8% year-over-year to NIS 40.6 million (US$ 12.0 million).

Net profit increased by 102.3% year-over-year to NIS 51.4 million (US$ 15.2 million), or 16.8% of sales.

Basic earnings per share of NIS 3.7 (US$ 1.1).

First Half Fiscal 2025 Summary

Sales for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, increased by 8.0% to NIS 305.3 million (US$ 90.6 million), compared to NIS 282.7 million (US$ 83.8 million) recorded in the first half of 2024. The Company attributes the growth in sales primarily to an increase in inventory levels and improved product availability, which supported the growing demand for its products. The increase also reflects higher demand for the Company's product portfolio and an increase in private label sales to large retail chains.

Gross profit for the first half of 2025 increased by 10.1% to NIS 88.7 million (US$ 26.3 million), or 29.0% of revenues, compared to NIS 80.6 million (US$ 23.9 million), or 28.5% of revenues, in the first half of 2024. The increase in gross profit and gross margins was due to the increase in the Company's sales.

Selling expenses for the first half of 2025 decreased by 3.2% to NIS 33.9 million (US$ 10.1 million), compared to NIS 35.1 million (US$ 10.4 million) in the first half of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to a reduction in advertising and promotion.

General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2025 increased by 12.1% to NIS 14.2 million (US$ 4.2 million), compared to NIS 12.7 million (US$ 3.8 million) in the first half of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the provision for profit-based compensation to senior management resulting from the increase in operating profit

Operating profit before other expenses for the first half of 2025 increased by 23.6% to NIS 40.1 million (US$ 12.0 million), compared to NIS 32.8 million (US$ 9.7 million) in the first half of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and a decrease in operating expenses.

Other expenses for the first half of 2024 were NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million) in respect of the agreement reached by the Company with the competition authority for the payment of an administrative fine. For further details, please see the Company's report on Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17, 2024.

Operating profit after other expenses for the first half of 2025 increased by 90.8% to NIS 40.1 million (US$ 12.0 million), compared to NIS 21.3 million (US$ 6.3 million) in the first half of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit, a decrease in operating expenses, and the administrative fine of NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million) recorded in the first half of 2024.

Financial income, net, for the first half of 2025 totaled NIS 25.2 million (US$ 7.5 million), compared to NIS 14.1 million (US$ 4.2 million) in the first half of 2024. Financial income, net, for the first half of 2025 was comprised mainly of interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 6.3 million (US$ 1.9 million) and from the revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 19.6 million (US$ 5.8 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first half of 2025 was NIS 65.8 million (US$ 19.5 million), compared to NIS 35.4 million (US$ 10.5 million) in the first half of 2024.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first half of 2025 was NIS 51.4 million (US$ 15.2 million), or NIS 3.7 (US$ 1.1) per share, compared to NIS 25.4 million (US$ 7.5 million), or NIS 1.8 (US$ 0.5) per share, recorded in the first half of 2024.

NOTE A: NIS to US$ Exchange Rate Used for Convenience Only

A convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2025, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.372. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing, and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers, and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly-owned subsidiary that designs, develops, and distributes branded kosher dairy-food products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commercial terms with customers and suppliers and the timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include, but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers; delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not materialize; inability to sustain improvements and growth in the future; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates, especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate; payment default by any of our major clients; the loss of one or more of our key personnel; changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry; and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products; termination of arrangements with our suppliers; loss of one or more of our principal clients; increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products; increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business; changes in political, economic, and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel; economic conditions in the Company's core markets; delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea; our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions; insurance coverage not sufficient to cover losses of product liability claims; risks associated with product liability claims; and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2025. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



June 30, December 31 June 30, December 31 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 4 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 94,334 94,972 122,938 27,976 28,165 36,458 Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss 119,556 104,600 123,189 35,456 31,020 36,532 Trade receivables 191,682 168,733 171,331 56,845 50,039 50,809 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 3,753 14,019 7,384 1,113 4,157 2,189 Inventories 116,493 121,908 98,234 34,547 36,153 29,132 Current tax assets 249 5,185 744 74 1,537 220 Total current assets 526,067 509,417 523,820 156,011 151,071 155,340













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 188,216 144,840 168,217 55,817 42,954 49,886 Less - Accumulated depreciation 61,041 58,161 58,349 18,102 17,248 17,304

127,175 86,679 109,868 37,715 25,706 32,582













Right of use asset 4,289 3,035 4,814 1,272 900 1,427 Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss 50,068 46,315 47,842 14,848 13,735 14,188 Goodwill 36 36 36 10 10 10 Total non-current assets 181,568 136,065 162,560 53,845 40,351 48,207















707,635 645,482 686,380 209,856 191,422 203,547 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,848 1,640 2,179 548 486 646 Trade payables 31,448 41,136 28,203 9,326 12,199 8,363 Employees Benefits 4,745 4,537 4,532 1,407 1,345 1,344 Other payables and accrued expenses 19,272 21,584 25,015 5,715 6,400 7,418 Total current liabilities 57,313 68,897 59,929 16,996 20,430 17,771













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 2,420 1,506 2,521 718 446 747 Deferred taxes 12,009 6,081 9,888 3,561 1,803 2,932 Retirement benefit obligation 1,102 1,055 1,102 327 312 326 Total non-current liabilities 15,531 8,642 13,511 4,606 2,561 4,005 Shareholders' equity











Share capital 1,491 1,490 1,491 442 441 442 Additional paid in capital 173,486 172,880 173,062 51,449 51,269 51,323 Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit (256) (154) (256) (75) (45) (75) Capital fund 247 247 247 73 73 73 Retained earnings 460,451 394,108 439,024 136,551 116,879 130,194 Treasury shares (628) (628) (628) (186) (186) (186) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 634,791 567,943 612,940 188,254 168,431 181,771















707,635 645,482 686,380 209,856 191,422 203,547



(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Six months Three months Six months ended ended ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 NIS US dollars (*) In thousands (except per share and share data)













Sales 305,320 282,694 160,477 146,658 90,546 83,836 Cost of sales 216,643 202,119 116,428 100,734 64,248 59,940













Gross profit 88,677 80,575 44,049 45,924 26,298 23,896













Operating costs and expenses:











Selling expenses 33,919 35,051 16,808 18,576 10,059 10,395 General and administrative expenses 14,171 12,685 6,613 6,135 4,203 3,762













Operating profit 40,587 32,839 20,628 21,213 12,036 9,739













Other expenses (income) - 11,569 - 11,569 - 3,431













Operating profit after other expenses (income) 40,587 21,270 20,628 9,644 12,036 6,308













Financial income 26,604 15,152 21,478 4,188 7,890 4,493 Financial expense (1,423) (1,031) (1,468) (1,549) (422) (306)













Total financial income 25,181 14,121 20,010 2,639 7,468 4,187



























Income before taxes on income 65,768 35,391 40,638 12,283 19,504 10,495 Taxes on income (14,389) (9,990) (8,764) (5,436) (4,267) (2,962)













Profit for the period 51,379 25,401 31,874 6,847 15,237 7,533













Earnings per share:











Basic earnings per share 3.7 1.8 2.3 0.5 1.1 0.5 Diluted earnings per share 3.6 1.8 2.2 0.5 1.1 0.5













Shares used in computation of

basic EPS 13,883,685 13,867,017 13,883,685 13,867,017 13,883,685 13,867,017 Shares used in computation of

diluted EPS 14,328,049 13,867,017 14,328,049 13,867,017 14,328,049 13,867,017 Actual number of shares 13,883,685 13,867,017 13,883,685 13,867,017 13,883,685 13,867,017

















(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



Six months Three months Six months ended ended ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands)













CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Profit from continuing operations 51,379 25,401 31,874 6,847 15,237 7,533 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to continuing operating activities (Appendix A) (48,830) (40,352) (29,636) (25,571) (14,481) (11,967)













Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities 2,549 (14,951) 2,238 (18,724) 756 (4,434)



























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Acquisition of property plant and equipment (1,803) (3,474) (1,274) (1,081) (535) (1,030) Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction (18,196) (18,262) (7,427) (13,941) (5,396) (5,416) Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment - 116 - 116 - 34 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 20,760 4,212 15,620 3,589 6,156 1,249













Net cash used in (from) continuing investing activities 761 (17,408) 6,919 (11,317) 225 (5,163)



























CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Lease liability payments (988) (1,087) (408) (367) (293) (322) Dividend (29,953) (9,982) (29,953) (9,982) (8,883) (2,960)













Net cash used in continuing financing activities (30,941) (11,069) (30,361) (10,349) (9,176) (3,282)



























Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (27,631) (43,428) (21,204) (40,390) (8,195) (12,879)













Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period 122,938 137,466 116,870 134,850 36,459 40,767













Exchange gains (loss) on cash and cash equivalents (973) 934 (1,332) 512 (288) 277



























Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year 94,334 94,972 94,334 94,972 27,976 28,165

















(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES : A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:



Six months Three months Six months ended ended ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands)













Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes 2,121 1,213 2,303 (206) 629 360 Unrealized losses (gain) on marketable securities (19,353) (6,821) (17,792) 1,226 (5,739) (2,023) Depreciation and amortization 3,773 2,644 1,918 795 1,119 784 Stock based compensation reserve 424 291 (128) 91 126 86 Exchange losses (gains) on cash and cash equivalents 973 (934) 1,332 (512) 288 (277)



























Changes in assets and liabilities:











Increase in trade receivables and other receivables (6,684) (1,339) (8,153) (9,021) (1,983) (397) Decrease (increase) in inventories (18,259) (59,433) 6,659 (47,026) (5,415) (17,625) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities (2,284) 30,588 (8,450) 33,125 (677) 9,071 Cash generated from operations (39,289) (33,791) (22,311) (21,528) (11,652) (10,021) Income tax paid (9,541) (6,561) (7,325) (4,043) (2,829) (1,946) Net cash flows used in operating activities (48,830) (40,352) (29,636) (25,571) (14,481) (11,967)

















(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.



This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

