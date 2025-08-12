Anzeige
WKN: 938383 | ISIN: IL0010828585 | Ticker-Symbol: D4V
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 09:59
17,800 Euro
+1,71 % +0,300
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,90018,70014:32
PR Newswire
12.08.2025 14:15 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

G Willi Food International: G. Willi-food International Reports The Results Of Second Quarter 2025 With Record High Results

THE COMPANY REPORT ITS HIGHEST-EVER QUARTERLY REVENUE, OPERATING PROFIT, PROFIT BEFORE TAX, AND NET INCOME

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company specializing in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

  • Sales increased by 9.4% to NIS 160.5 million (US$ 47.6 million) from NIS 146.7 million (US$ 43.5 million) in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit decreased by 4.1% year-over-year to NIS 44.0 million (US$ 13.0 million).
  • Operating profit after other expenses increased by 113.9% year-over-year to NIS 20.6 million (US$ 6.1 million).
  • Net profit increased by 365.5% year-over-year to NIS 31.9 million (US$ 9.5 million).
  • Basic earnings per share of NIS 2.3 (US$ 0.7).
  • Cash and securities balance of NIS 213.9 million (US$ 63.4 million) as of June 30, 2025.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairman & CEO of Willi-Food, respectively, commented: "We are pleased to present G. Willi-Food International's second quarter 2025 results. This quarter marks an all-time record high across a range of key parameters, including sales, operating profit, income before tax, and net income. These strong results reflect the Company's continued hard work and strategic focus, including the development of new high-quality products and the expansion of sales and availability of our existing product portfolio.

"We are also actively strengthening our relationships with our worldwide suppliers to further expand our business operations. At the same time, we are enhancing our logistics and operational abilities to support the growing demand for our products across the wide range of categories in which we operate.

"The company operates with a comprehensive understanding of the market and the end consumer. In a time of rising living costs, it is committed to maintaining competitive prices while delivering exceptional taste. This policy reflects the company's dedication to providing maximum value at a fair price.

"In addition, we are moving forward with the construction of our new state-of-the-art refrigerated logistics center, which is expected to be completed by the beginning of next year. This new facility represents a major milestone for the Company, providing massive upgraded logistical capabilities, increased storage capacity, significantly improved cost efficiency, and enabling us to expand into new food categories."

We remain optimistic about our path forward and are confident in our ability to sustain improvements and growth throughout 2025 and beyond.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Summary

Sales for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 9.4% to NIS 160.5 million (US$ 47.6 million), compared to NIS 146.7 million (US$ 43.5 million) recorded in the second quarter of 2024. The Company attributes the growth in sales primarily to an increase in inventory levels and improved product availability, which supported the growing demand for its products. The increase also reflects higher demand for the Company's product portfolio and an increase in private label sales to large retail chains.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 4.1% to NIS 44.0 million (US$ 13.0 million), or 27.4% of revenues, compared to NIS 45.9 million (US$ 13.6 million), or 31.3% of revenues in the second quarter of 2024. The decline in gross profit and gross margin was primarily attributable to one-time credits received from suppliers in the corresponding quarter, as well as a lower provision for slow-moving inventory recorded in that period. Excluding the impact of these two factors, gross profit in Q2 2025 would have been higher than in the corresponding quarter, and the gross margin in the current quarter would have been similar to that of Q2 2024.

Selling expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 9.5% to NIS 16.8 million (US$ 5.0 million), compared to NIS 18.6 million (US$ 5.5 million) in the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was mainly due to a reduction in advertising and promotion.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were NIS 6.6 million (US$ 2.0 million), remaining at the same level as in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating profit before other expenses for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 2.8% to NIS 20.6 million (US$ 6.1 million), compared to NIS 21.2 million (US$ 6.3 million) in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating profit after other expenses for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 113.9% to NIS 20.6 million (US$ 6.1 million), compared to NIS 9.6 million (US$ 2.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in operating profit was driven by a reduction in operating expenses and the absence of an expense of 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million) recorded in the corresponding quarter, related to a financial sanction of NIS 11.6 million imposed on the Company by the Competition Authority.

Financial income, net for the second quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 20.0 million (US$ 5.9 million), compared to NIS 2.6 million (US$ 0.8 million) in the second quarter of 2024. Financial income for the second quarter of 2025 was comprised mainly of the Company's portfolio of securities.

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the second quarter of 2025 was NIS 40.6 million (US$ 12.0 million), compared to NIS 12.3 million (US$ 3.6 million) in the second quarter of 2024.

Willi-Food's net profit in the second quarter of 2025 was NIS 31.9 million (US$ 9.5 million), or NIS 2.3 (US$ 0.7) per share, compared to NIS 6.8 million (US$ 2.0 million), or NIS 0.5 (US$ 0.1) per share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Willi-Food ended the second quarter of 2025 with NIS 213.9 million (US$ 63.4 million) in cash and securities. Net cash from operating activities for the second quarter of 2025 was NIS 2.5 million (US$ 0.7 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of June 2025 was NIS 612.9 million (US$ 181.8 million).

First Half Fiscal 2025 Highlights

  • Sales increased by 8.0% to NIS 305.3 million (US$ 90.6 million), compared to NIS 282.7 million (US$ 84.0 million) in the first half of fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross profit increased by 10.1% year-over-year to NIS 88.7 million (US$ 26.3 million).
  • Operating profit after other expenses increased by 90.8% year-over-year to NIS 40.6 million (US$ 12.0 million).
  • Net profit increased by 102.3% year-over-year to NIS 51.4 million (US$ 15.2 million), or 16.8% of sales.
  • Basic earnings per share of NIS 3.7 (US$ 1.1).

First Half Fiscal 2025 Summary

Sales for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, increased by 8.0% to NIS 305.3 million (US$ 90.6 million), compared to NIS 282.7 million (US$ 83.8 million) recorded in the first half of 2024. The Company attributes the growth in sales primarily to an increase in inventory levels and improved product availability, which supported the growing demand for its products. The increase also reflects higher demand for the Company's product portfolio and an increase in private label sales to large retail chains.

Gross profit for the first half of 2025 increased by 10.1% to NIS 88.7 million (US$ 26.3 million), or 29.0% of revenues, compared to NIS 80.6 million (US$ 23.9 million), or 28.5% of revenues, in the first half of 2024. The increase in gross profit and gross margins was due to the increase in the Company's sales.

Selling expenses for the first half of 2025 decreased by 3.2% to NIS 33.9 million (US$ 10.1 million), compared to NIS 35.1 million (US$ 10.4 million) in the first half of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to a reduction in advertising and promotion.

General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2025 increased by 12.1% to NIS 14.2 million (US$ 4.2 million), compared to NIS 12.7 million (US$ 3.8 million) in the first half of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the provision for profit-based compensation to senior management resulting from the increase in operating profit

Operating profit before other expenses for the first half of 2025 increased by 23.6% to NIS 40.1 million (US$ 12.0 million), compared to NIS 32.8 million (US$ 9.7 million) in the first half of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and a decrease in operating expenses.

Other expenses for the first half of 2024 were NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million) in respect of the agreement reached by the Company with the competition authority for the payment of an administrative fine. For further details, please see the Company's report on Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17, 2024.

Operating profit after other expenses for the first half of 2025 increased by 90.8% to NIS 40.1 million (US$ 12.0 million), compared to NIS 21.3 million (US$ 6.3 million) in the first half of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit, a decrease in operating expenses, and the administrative fine of NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million) recorded in the first half of 2024.

Financial income, net, for the first half of 2025 totaled NIS 25.2 million (US$ 7.5 million), compared to NIS 14.1 million (US$ 4.2 million) in the first half of 2024. Financial income, net, for the first half of 2025 was comprised mainly of interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 6.3 million (US$ 1.9 million) and from the revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 19.6 million (US$ 5.8 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first half of 2025 was NIS 65.8 million (US$ 19.5 million), compared to NIS 35.4 million (US$ 10.5 million) in the first half of 2024.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first half of 2025 was NIS 51.4 million (US$ 15.2 million), or NIS 3.7 (US$ 1.1) per share, compared to NIS 25.4 million (US$ 7.5 million), or NIS 1.8 (US$ 0.5) per share, recorded in the first half of 2024.

NOTE A: NIS to US$ Exchange Rate Used for Convenience Only
A convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on June 30, 2025, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.372. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS
The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing, and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers, and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly-owned subsidiary that designs, develops, and distributes branded kosher dairy-food products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the commercial terms with customers and suppliers and the timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include, but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers; delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not materialize; inability to sustain improvements and growth in the future; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates, especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate; payment default by any of our major clients; the loss of one or more of our key personnel; changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry; and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products; termination of arrangements with our suppliers; loss of one or more of our principal clients; increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products; increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business; changes in political, economic, and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel; economic conditions in the Company's core markets; delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea; our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions; insurance coverage not sufficient to cover losses of product liability claims; risks associated with product liability claims; and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2025. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



June 30,

December 31

June 30,

December 31

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 4

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)

ASSETS














Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

94,334

94,972

122,938

27,976

28,165

36,458

Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss

119,556

104,600

123,189

35,456

31,020

36,532

Trade receivables

191,682

168,733

171,331

56,845

50,039

50,809

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

3,753

14,019

7,384

1,113

4,157

2,189

Inventories

116,493

121,908

98,234

34,547

36,153

29,132

Current tax assets

249

5,185

744

74

1,537

220

Total current assets

526,067

509,417

523,820

156,011

151,071

155,340








Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment

188,216

144,840

168,217

55,817

42,954

49,886

Less - Accumulated depreciation

61,041

58,161

58,349

18,102

17,248

17,304


127,175

86,679

109,868

37,715

25,706

32,582








Right of use asset

4,289

3,035

4,814

1,272

900

1,427

Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss

50,068

46,315

47,842

14,848

13,735

14,188

Goodwill

36

36

36

10

10

10

Total non-current assets

181,568

136,065

162,560

53,845

40,351

48,207









707,635

645,482

686,380

209,856

191,422

203,547

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES














Current liabilities







Current maturities of lease liabilities

1,848

1,640

2,179

548

486

646

Trade payables

31,448

41,136

28,203

9,326

12,199

8,363

Employees Benefits

4,745

4,537

4,532

1,407

1,345

1,344

Other payables and accrued expenses

19,272

21,584

25,015

5,715

6,400

7,418

Total current liabilities

57,313

68,897

59,929

16,996

20,430

17,771








Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities

2,420

1,506

2,521

718

446

747

Deferred taxes

12,009

6,081

9,888

3,561

1,803

2,932

Retirement benefit obligation

1,102

1,055

1,102

327

312

326

Total non-current liabilities

15,531

8,642

13,511

4,606

2,561

4,005

Shareholders' equity







Share capital

1,491

1,490

1,491

442

441

442

Additional paid in capital

173,486

172,880

173,062

51,449

51,269

51,323

Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit

(256)

(154)

(256)

(75)

(45)

(75)

Capital fund

247

247

247

73

73

73

Retained earnings

460,451

394,108

439,024

136,551

116,879

130,194

Treasury shares

(628)

(628)

(628)

(186)

(186)

(186)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

634,791

567,943

612,940

188,254

168,431

181,771









707,635

645,482

686,380

209,856

191,422

203,547


(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



Six months

Three months

Six months

ended

ended

ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

NIS

US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)








Sales

305,320

282,694

160,477

146,658

90,546

83,836

Cost of sales

216,643

202,119

116,428

100,734

64,248

59,940








Gross profit

88,677

80,575

44,049

45,924

26,298

23,896








Operating costs and expenses:







Selling expenses

33,919

35,051

16,808

18,576

10,059

10,395

General and administrative expenses

14,171

12,685

6,613

6,135

4,203

3,762








Operating profit

40,587

32,839

20,628

21,213

12,036

9,739








Other expenses (income)

-

11,569

-

11,569

-

3,431








Operating profit after other expenses (income)

40,587

21,270

20,628

9,644

12,036

6,308








Financial income

26,604

15,152

21,478

4,188

7,890

4,493

Financial expense

(1,423)

(1,031)

(1,468)

(1,549)

(422)

(306)








Total financial income

25,181

14,121

20,010

2,639

7,468

4,187















Income before taxes on income

65,768

35,391

40,638

12,283

19,504

10,495

Taxes on income

(14,389)

(9,990)

(8,764)

(5,436)

(4,267)

(2,962)








Profit for the period

51,379

25,401

31,874

6,847

15,237

7,533








Earnings per share:







Basic earnings per share

3.7

1.8

2.3

0.5

1.1

0.5

Diluted earnings per share

3.6

1.8

2.2

0.5

1.1

0.5








Shares used in computation of
basic EPS

13,883,685

13,867,017

13,883,685

13,867,017

13,883,685

13,867,017

Shares used in computation of
diluted EPS

14,328,049

13,867,017

14,328,049

13,867,017

14,328,049

13,867,017

Actual number of shares

13,883,685

13,867,017

13,883,685

13,867,017

13,883,685

13,867,017









(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



Six months

Three months

Six months

ended

ended

ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)








CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Profit from continuing operations

51,379

25,401

31,874

6,847

15,237

7,533

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used to continuing operating activities (Appendix A)

(48,830)

(40,352)

(29,636)

(25,571)

(14,481)

(11,967)








Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities

2,549

(14,951)

2,238

(18,724)

756

(4,434)















CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Acquisition of property plant and equipment

(1,803)

(3,474)

(1,274)

(1,081)

(535)

(1,030)

Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction

(18,196)

(18,262)

(7,427)

(13,941)

(5,396)

(5,416)

Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment

-

116

-

116

-

34

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net

20,760

4,212

15,620

3,589

6,156

1,249








Net cash used in (from) continuing investing activities

761

(17,408)

6,919

(11,317)

225

(5,163)















CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Lease liability payments

(988)

(1,087)

(408)

(367)

(293)

(322)

Dividend

(29,953)

(9,982)

(29,953)

(9,982)

(8,883)

(2,960)








Net cash used in continuing financing activities

(30,941)

(11,069)

(30,361)

(10,349)

(9,176)

(3,282)















Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(27,631)

(43,428)

(21,204)

(40,390)

(8,195)

(12,879)








Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period

122,938

137,466

116,870

134,850

36,459

40,767








Exchange gains (loss) on cash and cash equivalents

(973)

934

(1,332)

512

(288)

277















Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the financial year

94,334

94,972

94,334

94,972

27,976

28,165









(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)


CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:



Six months

Three months

Six months

ended

ended

ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 5

2 0 2 4

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)








Increase (decrease) in deferred income taxes

2,121

1,213

2,303

(206)

629

360

Unrealized losses (gain) on marketable securities

(19,353)

(6,821)

(17,792)

1,226

(5,739)

(2,023)

Depreciation and amortization

3,773

2,644

1,918

795

1,119

784

Stock based compensation reserve

424

291

(128)

91

126

86

Exchange losses (gains) on cash and cash equivalents

973

(934)

1,332

(512)

288

(277)















Changes in assets and liabilities:







Increase in trade receivables and other receivables

(6,684)

(1,339)

(8,153)

(9,021)

(1,983)

(397)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(18,259)

(59,433)

6,659

(47,026)

(5,415)

(17,625)

Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities

(2,284)

30,588

(8,450)

33,125

(677)

9,071

Cash generated from operations

(39,289)

(33,791)

(22,311)

(21,528)

(11,652)

(10,021)

Income tax paid

(9,541)

(6,561)

(7,325)

(4,043)

(2,829)

(1,946)

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(48,830)

(40,352)

(29,636)

(25,571)

(14,481)

(11,967)









(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.


This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]

SOURCE G Willi Food International

© 2025 PR Newswire
