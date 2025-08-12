Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Reports $8.2M in 7-Week Boat Sales, Highlighting Post-Acquisition Growth Impact

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a leader in electric marine propulsion and multi-brand boat retail, today announced a significant increase in sales performance-highlighted by accelerated boat sales revenue, a significant reduction in floor plan liabilities, and stronger inventory turnover-following the recent acquisition of Nautical Ventures Group Inc. ("Nautical Ventures").

From June 20, 2025 to August 8, 2025, the newly acquired Nautical Ventures division generated approximately US$8.2 million in gross revenue through boat sales-compared to Vision Marine's total boat sales of $1.4 million for its entire fiscal year ended August 31, 2024. This short-term performance reflects a 504% increase relative to the Company's prior full-year sales and highlights the transformational impact of the acquisition, expanded retail footprint and integrated sales infrastructure.

This top-line expansion was accompanied by a 44% reduction in floor plan financing, declining from approximately US$56.1 million as of December 31, 2024, to US$31.3 million as of August 8, 2025. This reduction underscores Vision Marine's focus on financial discipline, operational streamlining, and enhanced sales execution.

Inventory turnover has also accelerated. Between June 20, 2025 and August 8, 2025, the Company reduced its product inventory by approximately US$4.9 million, driven by increased demand across both internal combustion engine ("ICE") and electric boat categories.

Vision Marine is also expanding into the tender boat segment. As announced in July, the Company is leveraging Nautical Ventures' role as a leading U.S. distributor of Highfield Boats, which sold more than 600 tenders from 2022 to 2024 and generated over $14 million in related revenue. A new dedicated Fort Lauderdale facility now serves as a high-volume hub for tender sales and service.

In parallel, the Company saw a 900% year-over-year increase in inbound boat leads through the addition of Nautical Ventures' sales channels, attributed to the availability of new product lines and a performance-driven marketing strategy. This demand directly supports Vision Marine's growth across both electric and ICE segments.

"We want to be clear with investors: this is a materially different Vision Marine than it was last year," said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine. "Through the acquisition of Nautical Ventures, we've added real sales volume, operational scale, and a platform capable of accelerating both electric and traditional boat sales."

Vision Marine will provide additional updates on its financial results and strategic milestones in its Q4 2025 release in November.

Preliminary and Unaudited Financial Information

The financial information presented in this release is preliminary, unaudited, and subject to change. These results have not been reviewed by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and may differ materially from results to be included in the Company's upcoming filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to "gross revenue," which may be considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Management uses this metric internally to evaluate performance; however, it should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation to GAAP financial measures will be provided, as necessary, in future filings with the SEC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect current expectations and projections about future events and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, integration risks related to the acquisition of Nautical Ventures, market demand, and operational execution. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

