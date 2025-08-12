Harrison Global Holdings Inc.: Harrison Global Holdings Signs Strategic International Business Partnership Agreement with Biotree Co., Ltd., the World's First Natural Product Drug Development Company for Metabolic Syndrome

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("Harrison Global" or the "Company"), a Japanese audio production, V-Tuber, entertainment, and voice actor management company, announced today that it has signed a strategic international business partnership agreement with Biotree Co., Ltd. ("Biotree"), a Korean firm developing the world's first natural product-based treatment for metabolic syndrome - including diabetes, obesity, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension.

Biotree has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials in the United States for PH-100, its natural product-based treatment targeting metabolic syndrome and diabetic complications. Additionally, Biotree has concluded Phase 2A clinical trials across 12 university hospitals in Korea. The Phase 2A clinical trial results confirmed a significant reduction in inflammatory markers (HS-CRP) and showed positive effects on cardiovascular disease without adverse side effects. Pending the successful completion of the ongoing Phase 2B clinical trials, the drug is expected to be conditionally approved and launch as a prescription-only treatment in the first half of 2026.

Among seaweeds, Gamtae stands out for its notable health benefits, including dementia prevention, vascular health support, and anticancer effects - often called the ocean's natural nutrient. Biotree is the first Korean company to extract "Seapolynol," a marine polyphenol, from Gamtae, and has since developed and sold a diverse range of products spanning health functional foods, pharmaceuticals, daily necessities, and cosmetics. Biotree has quietly expanded its presence in both domestic and international markets.

Since 2008, Biotree has led the industry in Korea by being the first to obtain certifications such as U.S. FDA's NDI (New Dietary Ingredient) and IND (Investigational New Drug), and the European EFSA NFI (Novel Food Ingredient) certification. It has also registered and issued over 50 patents and published over 130 SCI (Science Citation Index)-level papers.

Dr. Eui-Shin Kim, a world-renowned oncologist and a leader in nuclear medicine, serves as a senior advisor to Biotree. He served as a tenured professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for 32 years and has gained recognition for his research on cancer diagnostic techniques utilizing genetic analysis and MRI. His exceptional achievements have earned him eleven honors as one of America's Best Doctors.

Harrison Global Holdings plans to actively pursue the global expansion of Biotree's new drug technology and raw materials for metabolic syndrome treatments, including exports to markets such as the US, Japan, China, and Asia. Under the partnership, the scope of operations includes, but is not limited to:

Establishing a joint venture or licensing agreement for operations in local countries

Joint development of new natural product drugs and their localization in each country

Sharing of branding, distribution channels, and technological infrastructure

Cooperation in introducing and developing local partners

Regulatory compliance, media strategy, and local PR support

Ryoshin Nakade, Co-CEO of Harrison Global Holdings, stated, "Through this partnership, we are delighted to contribute to human health by working with Biotree to complete the development of a natural metabolic syndrome treatment that has taken considerable time and investment to develop and enter the global market. We look forward to working closely with the Biotree team to support the joint development and distribution of its products."

About Harrison Global Holdings Inc.

Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (formerly BloomZ Inc.) is a holding company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, operating BloomZ Japan in Japan. BloomZ Japan is engaged in sound production for anime and games, as well as the management, training, and promotion of voice actors and VTubers. In recent years, it has also focused on developing and promoting next-generation entertainment businesses.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws.

