WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright @ Home Fireside Chat on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, announced today that Jin Kang, WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the HCW @ Home fireside chat on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time).

H.C. Wainwright Equity Research Analyst Scott Buck will host the fireside chat with a discussion of WidePoint's future business pipeline outlook and growth strategy.

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast Link: Register here

Please join the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty accessing the webcast link, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

WidePoint encourages investors to submit any questions by Friday, August 15, 2025, to the Company's investor relations contact at WYY@gateway-grp.com.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service, Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). To learn more, visit https://www.widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/widepoint-to-participate-in-the-h.c.-wainwright-home-fireside-cha-1059483