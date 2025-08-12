DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Aug-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 12 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 147,555 Highest price paid per share: 143.00p Lowest price paid per share: 141.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 142.0622p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,389,242 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,389,242) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 142.0622p 147,555

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 880 142.20 10:52:55 00348969338TRLO1 XLON 264 142.20 10:52:55 00348969337TRLO1 XLON 92 143.00 10:52:57 00348969352TRLO1 XLON 221 143.00 10:52:57 00348969353TRLO1 XLON 107 142.40 10:52:57 00348969354TRLO1 XLON 436 142.40 10:52:57 00348969355TRLO1 XLON 529 142.00 10:53:02 00348969401TRLO1 XLON 5000 142.00 10:53:02 00348969406TRLO1 XLON 4051 142.00 10:53:02 00348969407TRLO1 XLON 452 142.40 10:53:02 00348969402TRLO1 XLON 398 142.40 10:53:02 00348969404TRLO1 XLON 527 142.40 10:54:04 00348970044TRLO1 XLON 525 142.20 10:54:19 00348970205TRLO1 XLON 525 142.20 10:54:31 00348970330TRLO1 XLON 341 142.00 10:54:31 00348970328TRLO1 XLON 608 142.00 10:54:31 00348970329TRLO1 XLON 530 142.20 11:04:13 00348972738TRLO1 XLON 525 142.20 11:05:30 00348972777TRLO1 XLON 52 142.00 11:10:00 00348972845TRLO1 XLON 536 142.00 11:11:01 00348972896TRLO1 XLON 536 142.00 11:11:01 00348972897TRLO1 XLON 52 142.00 11:11:01 00348972887TRLO1 XLON 54 142.00 11:11:01 00348972888TRLO1 XLON 4842 142.00 11:11:01 00348972889TRLO1 XLON 1072 142.00 11:11:01 00348972890TRLO1 XLON 1072 142.00 11:11:01 00348972891TRLO1 XLON 1762 142.00 11:11:01 00348972892TRLO1 XLON 415 142.00 11:11:01 00348972893TRLO1 XLON 1053 142.00 11:11:01 00348972898TRLO1 XLON 679 142.00 11:11:01 00348972894TRLO1 XLON 34 142.00 11:11:01 00348972895TRLO1 XLON 1053 142.00 11:11:01 00348972901TRLO1 XLON 487 142.00 11:11:01 00348972899TRLO1 XLON 4513 142.00 11:11:01 00348972900TRLO1 XLON 5000 142.00 11:11:01 00348972902TRLO1 XLON 566 142.00 11:11:01 00348972903TRLO1 XLON 500 142.00 11:11:01 00348972904TRLO1 XLON 1500 142.00 11:11:01 00348972905TRLO1 XLON 1000 142.00 11:11:01 00348972906TRLO1 XLON 500 142.00 11:11:01 00348972907TRLO1 XLON 451 142.00 11:11:01 00348972908TRLO1 XLON 1000 142.00 11:11:01 00348972909TRLO1 XLON 49 142.00 11:11:01 00348972910TRLO1 XLON 451 142.00 11:11:01 00348972911TRLO1 XLON 500 142.00 11:11:01 00348972912TRLO1 XLON 500 142.00 11:11:01 00348972913TRLO1 XLON 500 142.00 11:11:01 00348972914TRLO1 XLON 276 142.00 11:11:01 00348972915TRLO1 XLON 344 142.00 11:11:02 00348972916TRLO1 XLON 3224 142.00 11:11:02 00348972917TRLO1 XLON 2200 142.00 11:11:03 00348972918TRLO1 XLON 278 142.00 11:11:06 00348972919TRLO1 XLON 741 142.00 11:12:00 00348972979TRLO1 XLON 344 142.00 11:12:00 00348972980TRLO1 XLON 2522 142.00 11:12:00 00348972976TRLO1 XLON 1051 142.00 11:12:00 00348972981TRLO1 XLON 3335 142.00 11:12:00 00348972977TRLO1 XLON 614 142.00 11:12:00 00348972978TRLO1 XLON 523 142.00 11:12:00 00348972982TRLO1 XLON 236 142.00 11:12:00 00348972983TRLO1 XLON 236 142.00 11:12:00 00348972984TRLO1 XLON 523 142.00 11:12:00 00348972985TRLO1 XLON 186 142.00 11:12:24 00348973055TRLO1 XLON 1055 141.80 11:13:00 00348973075TRLO1 XLON 1 141.80 11:13:00 00348973076TRLO1 XLON 528 141.80 11:16:39 00348973149TRLO1 XLON 225 142.00 11:18:00 00348973266TRLO1 XLON 153 142.00 11:18:00 00348973267TRLO1 XLON 42 142.00 11:18:09 00348973354TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)