12.08.2025 18:27 Uhr
12.08.2025 18:27 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Aug-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
12 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  12 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         147,555 
 
Highest price paid per share:            143.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             141.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    142.0622p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,389,242 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,389,242) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      142.0622p                        147,555

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
880             142.20          10:52:55         00348969338TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             142.20          10:52:55         00348969337TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              143.00          10:52:57         00348969352TRLO1     XLON 
 
221             143.00          10:52:57         00348969353TRLO1     XLON 
 
107             142.40          10:52:57         00348969354TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             142.40          10:52:57         00348969355TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             142.00          10:53:02         00348969401TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             142.00          10:53:02         00348969406TRLO1     XLON 
 
4051             142.00          10:53:02         00348969407TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             142.40          10:53:02         00348969402TRLO1     XLON 
 
398             142.40          10:53:02         00348969404TRLO1     XLON 
 
527             142.40          10:54:04         00348970044TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             142.20          10:54:19         00348970205TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             142.20          10:54:31         00348970330TRLO1     XLON 
 
341             142.00          10:54:31         00348970328TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             142.00          10:54:31         00348970329TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             142.20          11:04:13         00348972738TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             142.20          11:05:30         00348972777TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              142.00          11:10:00         00348972845TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             142.00          11:11:01         00348972896TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             142.00          11:11:01         00348972897TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              142.00          11:11:01         00348972887TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              142.00          11:11:01         00348972888TRLO1     XLON 
 
4842             142.00          11:11:01         00348972889TRLO1     XLON 
 
1072             142.00          11:11:01         00348972890TRLO1     XLON 
 
1072             142.00          11:11:01         00348972891TRLO1     XLON 
 
1762             142.00          11:11:01         00348972892TRLO1     XLON 
 
415             142.00          11:11:01         00348972893TRLO1     XLON 
 
1053             142.00          11:11:01         00348972898TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             142.00          11:11:01         00348972894TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              142.00          11:11:01         00348972895TRLO1     XLON 
 
1053             142.00          11:11:01         00348972901TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             142.00          11:11:01         00348972899TRLO1     XLON 
 
4513             142.00          11:11:01         00348972900TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             142.00          11:11:01         00348972902TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             142.00          11:11:01         00348972903TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             142.00          11:11:01         00348972904TRLO1     XLON 
 
1500             142.00          11:11:01         00348972905TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             142.00          11:11:01         00348972906TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             142.00          11:11:01         00348972907TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             142.00          11:11:01         00348972908TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             142.00          11:11:01         00348972909TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              142.00          11:11:01         00348972910TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             142.00          11:11:01         00348972911TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             142.00          11:11:01         00348972912TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             142.00          11:11:01         00348972913TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             142.00          11:11:01         00348972914TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             142.00          11:11:01         00348972915TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             142.00          11:11:02         00348972916TRLO1     XLON 
 
3224             142.00          11:11:02         00348972917TRLO1     XLON 
 
2200             142.00          11:11:03         00348972918TRLO1     XLON 
 
278             142.00          11:11:06         00348972919TRLO1     XLON 
 
741             142.00          11:12:00         00348972979TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             142.00          11:12:00         00348972980TRLO1     XLON 
 
2522             142.00          11:12:00         00348972976TRLO1     XLON 
 
1051             142.00          11:12:00         00348972981TRLO1     XLON 
 
3335             142.00          11:12:00         00348972977TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             142.00          11:12:00         00348972978TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             142.00          11:12:00         00348972982TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             142.00          11:12:00         00348972983TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             142.00          11:12:00         00348972984TRLO1     XLON 
 
523             142.00          11:12:00         00348972985TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             142.00          11:12:24         00348973055TRLO1     XLON 
 
1055             141.80          11:13:00         00348973075TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              141.80          11:13:00         00348973076TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             141.80          11:16:39         00348973149TRLO1     XLON 
 
225             142.00          11:18:00         00348973266TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             142.00          11:18:00         00348973267TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              142.00          11:18:09         00348973354TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 11:53 ET (15:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
