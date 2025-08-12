

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) reported preliminary assets under management or AUM of $1.70 trillion as of July 31, 2025, with net flows remaining flat for the month.



By asset class, equity assets stood at $859 billion, fixed income (including money market) at $202 billion, multi-asset at $586 billion, and alternatives at $56 billion. Target date retirement portfolios totaled $524 billion.



Beginning in July 2025, the company included managed account-model delivery assets in its AUM figures.



TROW currently trades at $107.31 or 1.94% higher on the NasdaqGS.



