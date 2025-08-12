Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") and CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech") is pleased to announce the signing of a royalty agreement dated August 11, 2025 (the "Royalty Agreement") between U.S. Fluorspar LLC ("USF"), a 100%-owned subsidiary of CleanTech, and Oracle.

Subject to the terms of the Royalty Agreement and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), USF grants to Oracle a 2% net smelter returns royalty with a minimum of $6 per tonne of minerals sold on the Fluorspar Projects (described in the following table) in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District that are subject to existing option-to-purchase agreements dated in July and August 2025 (the "OTPs"), between USF and the current owner ("Vendor") of the Fluorspar Projects (the "Royalty"). The Royalty will be payable by USF on a quarterly basis, with payment due on the last day of each calendar quarter.

In consideration for the Royalty, Oracle is to pay USF, upon TSX-V approval of the Royalty Agreement, non-refundable cash payments equal to 20% of the cash consideration which USF paid, pays or will pay, to the Vendor totaling US$6,000,000 over 4 years in accordance with the OTPs under the same payment terms (the "Matching Payment").

The first cash payment Oracle will make to USF is US$65,000 after TSX-V approval of the Royalty Agreement.

For further clarity, Oracle shall only pay the Matching Payment to USF when USF has made actual applicable cash payments to the Vendor. The Royalty Agreement will automatically terminate and be of no further effect if Oracle fails to pay a Matching Payment within 30 days of a request from USF.

CleanTech's Illinois - Kentucky Fluorspar Projects Description

Project Area Acres Historic Resource

Estimate (tons) CaF2% Zn% Tabb (Lafayette-Crouch-Simpkins-Travis) 1,008 6,560,0001 14.2 3 Babb-Barnes 324 424,0002 44

Robinson-Lasher 1,524

31 14 Robinson-Lasher Bethel Horizon

70,0003 32

Robinson-Lasher Shetlerville Horizon

105,0004 30

Robinson-Lasher sub-Rosiclare Horizon

387,2255 5 - 10 14 Carr 30 100,0006 30

Big Four 196





Pitillo 170





Memphis 587 23,6007 18

Franklin 104





Kirk-Tyner-Wring 941 72,0008 43

Eagle-Watson 99

58

Beard-Jones 1,584





Susie Beeler 341.9





Lee Mine (IL) 271.5





Campbell-Crotser 226 805,8419 37 3.23

The key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare this historical resource estimate are not available. The Company has not reviewed or validated the historic data, and caution should be taken as a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify these historical resource estimates as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating them as a current mineral resource. Historic resource estimates have not demonstrated economic viabilities and should not be replied on. The Company considers the historical estimate relevant as it indicates significant fluorspar mineralization within the project area; however, the reliability is uncertain given the age of the data, and differences between historical estimation methods and current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards. The historical resource categories were defined prior to the adoption of current CIM Definition Standards and differ materially from current categories such as 'Inferred Mineral Resource. The historical estimates do not meet current CIM requirements for mineral resource classification because of insufficient verification, lack of documented estimation methodology, and absence of QA/QC protocols. Steps to verify and upgrade the historical estimates to current CIM standards include (i) compilation and validation of all historical drill data, (ii) twin drilling of select historical holes, (iii) confirmatory drilling in key areas of mineralization, (iv) updated geological modeling, and (v) preparation of a new mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101.

CleanTech's Fluorspar Projects Summary

The Western Kentucky Fluorspar District represents one of North America's most strategically important mineral provinces, containing the United States' largest known fluorspar districts and most prolific production history from approximately 1896-1975. Located in Crittenden and Livingston counties, Kentucky, and extending into southern Illinois, the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District ("IKFD") has been the focus of extensive exploration10 and development activities more than 150 years11. Mining operations have extracted 12.5 million tons of refined fluorspar in the IKFD since the late 1800s12. The neighboring Illinois portion of the district (north of the Ohio River) is documented in having produced over 20 million tons of crude fluorspar throughout its history13.

A thorough review of historic and current geological reports by the Company revealed significant mineral resource potential supported by over 720 historic drill holes across CleanTech's Fluorspar Projects covering approximately 7,180 acres within the heart of Western Kentucky Fluorspar District. Each CleanTech's Flursopar Project is strategically positioned along major fault systems that have historically controlled mineralization throughout the 1,000-square-mile district.

Geologically, CleanTech's Fluorspar Projects are within the Kentucky-Illinois fluorspar district, where Mississippian-age limestones are cut by NW-SE normal faults and locally by dikes to which may be related to subsurface intrusive activity. Fluorspar is the principal commodity and accessory sphalerite and galena, occurring in steep fault-fill veins, breccia zones, and localized carbonate replacements along favorable beds. Shoots typically thicken at bends, step-overs, relay ramps, and fault-dike intersections, providing predictable structural controls and repeatable targets across the belt14,15.

The IKFD represents one of the most significant fluorspar provinces globally, hosted within Mississippian sedimentary rocks that have been extensively faulted into a complex block pattern16. The primary deposits (optioned by CleanTech) - Campbell-Crotser, Tabb, Babb-Barnes, and Robinson-Lasher - occur along steeply-dipping normal faults (70-90°) that displace favorable limestone formations, particularly the St. Genevieve and St. Louis limestones. These fault-hosted vein deposits formed through replacement of pre-existing calcite by fluorite, with ore shoots typically ranging 200-1000 feet in strike length, 200-500 feet in height, and 3-10 feet in width17. The Campbell deposit, for example, occurs along the Big Creek Fault with a 12-foot average width and 26-foot total vein width, containing approximately 805,000 tons grading 37% CaF2 and 3.2% zinc18. The Tabb fault system, historically the most productive in Kentucky, extends 19 miles through the district with mineralization varying both laterally and vertically along strike.

These deposits are geochemically linked to deeper carbonatite-lamprophyre magmatism, as evidenced by the widespread occurrence of mafic dikes throughout the district and their spatial association with zinc-rich mineralization19. The cryptovolcanic Hicks Dome structure, dated at approximately 270 Ma (million years ago), represents a key thermal and geochemical center that likely provided both heat and fluorine-rich volatiles for regional mineralization. The dome is underlain by alkalic igneous rocks and explosive breccias, visible in aeromagnetic data, may reflect deeper ultramafic intrusive activity and suggests that the observed surface mineralization represents the upper expression of a much larger magmatic-hydrothermal system driven by mantle-derived carbonatitic melts20.

Fluorspar Market Overview

According to United States Geological Survey, China produced over 60% of the world's fluorspar in 202421. China produced 5.9 million tons in 2024, followed by Mexico (1.2 million tons) and Mongolia (1.2 million tons). The remaining countries combined produced approximately 1 million tons.

China has shifted from being a net exporter to a significant importer of fluorspar since 2023, due to rising demand from the booming energy storage system including batteries. Chinese customs data indicate that full-year 2024 fluorspar imports (all grades) rose 32% year-on-year to about 1.30 million tons, with Mongolia supplying roughly 88 % of the tonnage22. Over the same period China's outbound shipments contracted sharply: fluorspar exports fell 35% year-on-year to roughly 245,000 tons in 2024, the second annual decline as China prioritized domestic supply. The US fluorspar price has risen from approximately $300 per ton in 2020 to over $450 per ton in 2025.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos Zamora, CPG, a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG) since 2024, who is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company holding royalties on several precious metal and critical mineral mining projects.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

ORACLE COMMODITY HOLDING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Anthony Garson"

CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding Oracle's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and should not be read as guarantees of future performance, events or results, and may not be indicative of whether such events or results will actually be achieved. A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: receiving stock exchange listing approval and ability to meet customary conditions for listing; market conditions and investor sentiment to invest in a new investment business with a limited trading history; changes in business plans; ability to secure sufficient financing to advance the Company's investment business; and general market and economic conditions. Additional risk factors are set out in the Company's latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking statements included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward- looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

