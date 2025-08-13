Anzeige
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 08:02
2,666 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6682,71609:29
2,6722,72009:26
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 10 June 2025, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Panmure Liberum Limited.

Date of Purchase

12 August 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased

14,379

Weighted average price paid (p)

230.00

Highest price paid (p)

230.00

Lowest price paid (p)

230.00

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 181,103,965Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 569,591,050.FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 12 August 2025 is 569,591,050. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Panmure Liberum Limited

Intermediary Code: PMURGB3L

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Panmure Liberum Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Platform

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (GBp)

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

XLON

230.00

5,460

BATE

230.00

4,194

CHIX

230.00

3,139

TRQX

230.00

1,586

Individual Transactions

Transaction Time

Volume

Price

Platform

Transaction Ref

11:29:29.359

589

230

BATE

00041440701TRLO0

12:11:29.417

519

230

XLON

00041441770TRLO0

12:11:33.123

150

230

XLON

00041441774TRLO0

13:08:27.161

32

230

XLON

00041444527TRLO0

13:08:27.161

840

230

XLON

00041444526TRLO0

13:09:01.035

60

230

XLON

00041444540TRLO0

13:09:01.035

183

230

XLON

00041444539TRLO0

13:09:32.105

684

230

BATE

00041444544TRLO0

13:09:32.106

16

230

BATE

00041444545TRLO0

13:09:34.161

57

230

XLON

00041444547TRLO0

13:09:34.161

176

230

XLON

00041444546TRLO0

13:27:30.570

2297

230

XLON

00041444946TRLO0

13:27:30.570

933

230

TRQX

00041444945TRLO0

13:27:30.570

2905

230

BATE

00041444944TRLO0

13:27:30.570

2272

230

CHIX

00041444943TRLO0

13:27:30.585

653

230

TRQX

00041444947TRLO0

13:27:33.870

1146

230

XLON

00041444950TRLO0

13:27:33.874

867

230

CHIX

00041444951TRLO0


© 2025 PR Newswire
