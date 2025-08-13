FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 10 June 2025, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Panmure Liberum Limited.

Date of Purchase 12 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased 14,379 Weighted average price paid (p) 230.00 Highest price paid (p) 230.00 Lowest price paid (p) 230.00

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 181,103,965Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 569,591,050.FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 12 August 2025 is 569,591,050. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations David Blizzard, Company Secretary companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Panmure Liberum Limited

Intermediary Code: PMURGB3L

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Panmure Liberum Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Platform Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (GBp) Daily total volume (in number of shares) XLON 230.00 5,460 BATE 230.00 4,194 CHIX 230.00 3,139 TRQX 230.00 1,586

Individual Transactions