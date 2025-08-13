FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 10 June 2025, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Panmure Liberum Limited.
Date of Purchase
12 August 2025
Number of ordinary shares purchased
14,379
Weighted average price paid (p)
230.00
Highest price paid (p)
230.00
Lowest price paid (p)
230.00
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 181,103,965Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 569,591,050.FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 12 August 2025 is 569,591,050. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: Panmure Liberum Limited
Intermediary Code: PMURGB3L
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Panmure Liberum Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Platform
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (GBp)
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
XLON
230.00
5,460
BATE
230.00
4,194
CHIX
230.00
3,139
TRQX
230.00
1,586
Individual Transactions
Transaction Time
Volume
Price
Platform
Transaction Ref
11:29:29.359
589
230
BATE
00041440701TRLO0
12:11:29.417
519
230
XLON
00041441770TRLO0
12:11:33.123
150
230
XLON
00041441774TRLO0
13:08:27.161
32
230
XLON
00041444527TRLO0
13:08:27.161
840
230
XLON
00041444526TRLO0
13:09:01.035
60
230
XLON
00041444540TRLO0
13:09:01.035
183
230
XLON
00041444539TRLO0
13:09:32.105
684
230
BATE
00041444544TRLO0
13:09:32.106
16
230
BATE
00041444545TRLO0
13:09:34.161
57
230
XLON
00041444547TRLO0
13:09:34.161
176
230
XLON
00041444546TRLO0
13:27:30.570
2297
230
XLON
00041444946TRLO0
13:27:30.570
933
230
TRQX
00041444945TRLO0
13:27:30.570
2905
230
BATE
00041444944TRLO0
13:27:30.570
2272
230
CHIX
00041444943TRLO0
13:27:30.585
653
230
TRQX
00041444947TRLO0
13:27:33.870
1146
230
XLON
00041444950TRLO0
13:27:33.874
867
230
CHIX
00041444951TRLO0