Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

A final dividend of 1.35p per ordinary share has been recommended by the Company's Board. Subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM, this dividend will be payable on 28 November 2025 to shareholders on the register on 26 September 2025 and, taken together with the three interim dividends paid, the total dividend for the year will be 4.50p, an increase of 5.9% on the previous year's total of 4.25p. The ex-dividend date will be 25 September 2025. The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 7 November 2025.

13 August 2025

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


© 2025 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.