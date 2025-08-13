The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 13

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

A final dividend of 1.35p per ordinary share has been recommended by the Company's Board. Subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM, this dividend will be payable on 28 November 2025 to shareholders on the register on 26 September 2025 and, taken together with the three interim dividends paid, the total dividend for the year will be 4.50p, an increase of 5.9% on the previous year's total of 4.25p. The ex-dividend date will be 25 September 2025. The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), which is managed by its registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets. For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the deadline to elect for the DRIP is 7 November 2025.

13 August 2025

