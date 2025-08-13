

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON (EONGY, EOAN.DE, EOAN.MI), a European energy utility company, on Wednesday recorded an increase in adjusted profit for the first half. In addition, E.ON has reaffirmed its annual adjusted earnings guidance.



Nadia Jakobi, CFO of E.ON, said: 'Our massive investments and consistent operational execution remained key factors in our earnings growth in the first half of 2025. Temporary volume effects in our network business further enhanced this positive performance. Given this, we are well-positioned to meet our guidance and continue providing sustainable, value-creating growth for our shareholders.'



For the six-month period, the company registered an adjusted profit of EUR 1.9 billion, higher than EUR 1.8 billion in the same period last year. Excluding items, EBITDA stood at EUR 5.5 billion as against the prior year's EUR 4.9 billion.



In the first half, E.ON's investments stood at EUR 3.2 billion, up from EUR 2.9 billion a year ago. Of EUR 3.2 billion, EUR 2.5 billion went toward its network business as the focus remained on network expansion and new grid connections as well as the modernization and digitization of infrastructure.



For fiscal 2025, the company still expects adjusted income of EUR 2.85 billion to EUR 3.05 billion, which corresponds to adjusted earnings per share of EUR 1.09 to EUR 1.17. Annual adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in a range of EUR 9.6 billion to EUR 9.8 billion.



The energy company aims to invest a total of EUR 43 billion between 2024 and 2028, EUR 35 billion of which in its network business.



